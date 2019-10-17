WWE News: Bruce Prichard on Eric Bischoff's unexpected exit from the company

Johny Payne FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 535 // 17 Oct 2019, 01:18 IST

Bruce Prichard and Eric Bischoff are thorough professionals

The professional wrestling world has understandably been taken by surprise by the news of Eric Bischoff parting ways with the WWE.

Both WWE as well as Bischoff himself have confirmed the aforementioned news, and issued respective statements on the same.

Additionally, Bischoff’s close friend and the man who has now taken over his position of Executive Director (SmackDown), Bruce Prichard, has also addressed Bischoff’s departure from the WWE.

Eric Bischoff spent little more than a few months’ time as the Executive Director of WWE SmackDown

It was in June of this year that Bischoff was revealed to be the WWE SmackDown brand’s Executive Director.

In the weeks that followed, the pro wrestling world had been rife with talks regarding Bischoff slowly and steadily assuming his position on SmackDown.

Nevertheless, it has now been confirmed that Bischoff is no longer the brand’s Executive Director, and has parted ways with the WWE altogether.

Bruce Prichard issues a classy statement

Following the pro wrestling world being set on fire by the news of Bischoff being replaced by Prichard, the former sent out a tweet via his official social media account.

Bischoff lauded Prichard for being a good friend and a great producer who’ll thrive in the new position. Furthermore, Bischoff also praised the rest of the WWE team whom he’d worked with over the past few months.

In response to Bischoff’s aforementioned tweet, Prichard responded in kind, and sent out a classy reply to his longtime friend:

"Much love and respect to a great businessman, creator and friend. Thanks Eric."

Fans can check out Bischoff and Prichard’s tweets below:

Bruce is a great producer, good friend and I am certain he is going to thrive in his position. He’s going to be working with a great team of the most dedicated and hard working people I have had the pleasure of working with and getting to know. https://t.co/aMKk8d3Rx7 — Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) October 15, 2019

Much love and respect to a great businessman, creator and friend. Thanks Eric — Bruce Prichard (@bruceprichard) October 16, 2019

The general consensus in the professional wrestling community is that the creative direction of the SmackDown brand is unlikely to undergo any major changes, since Prichard has already been quite a significant figure in the WWE Creative process as of late.

