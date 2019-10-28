WWE News: Bruce Prichard requests fans not to ridicule Eric Bischoff

Bruce Prichard and Eric Bischoff

In an episode of his podcast 'Something To Wrestle With', Bruce Prichard sat down with co-host Conrad Thompson to speak on the subject of him replacing Eric Bischoff as the Executive Director of WWE SmackDown. They talked about Prichard's long-standing friendship with Eric Bischoff and the ridicule that Bischoff faced on the Internet from some sections of the professional wrestling community when he was recently fired from WWE.

Bruce Prichard's early run with WWE

During the 1980s, Bruce Prichard joined WWE as an announcer before he gained popularity for portraying the character of Brother Love. He was introduced as a manager to WWE audiences by fellow Hall of Famer manager Bobby 'The Brain Heenan'.

As Brother Love, he was a red-faced, sycophantic, over the top and noisy manager who mimicked the mannerisms of a televangelist. He was the type of manager who could elicit heel heat from the crowd with ease.

Replacing Bischoff as the Executive Director of SmackDown

It was announced earlier this year in June that Eric Bischoff had been hired as the Executive Director of the Blue brand to act as an intermediary between WWE and executives of FOX. However, things did not work out between Bischoff and WWE, hence Bruce Prichard was brought in on October 15 to replace him.

He was asked about how he felt replacing Bischoff by Conrad Thompson, and Prichard revealed that he and Bischoff are close friends and he was sad to see him get released from his position. However, what bugged Prichard was the way Bischoff got ridiculed on the Internet when news of his release broke out.

So, when you sit there and you make comments through a keyboard or through your phone and its a faceless, just random thing, remember that you're making comments about human beings and you're making comments about real people that have families.

He even added that people can get fired for various kinds of reasons and like most people, Bischoff is a human being and has feelings. So, in essence, Prichard wanted to convey that it is wrong to go hard on a person especially when they are going through bad times.

