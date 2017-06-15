WWE News: Bruce Prichard reveals the most demanding Superstar Vince McMahon had to work with

It was a man who propelled the WWE to dizzying heights of popularity during the Attitude Era.

The WWE had several big egos during the Attitude Era

What’s the story?

Former WWE producer Bruce Prichard, while speaking on his podcast called “Something To Wrestle With”, has revealed the name of the most demanding Superstar that Vince McMahon “had to work with”.

Prichard stated that the most demanding Superstar was Stone Cold Steve Austin and went into further detail explaining why.

In case you didn’t know...

Bruce Prichard is a former WWE on-air personality who was known as “Brother Love” during his time with the company. As Brother Love, Prichard was the first manager of The Undertaker and had accompanied The Dead Man during the latter’s initial days with the promotion.

Later, Bruce Prichard’s role in the company had changed into more of a backstage one and he was often referred to as Vince McMahon’s “right-hand man”. Prichard worked a producer and backstage agent for the company till 2008 for a time period spanning 22 years until he left and subsequently joined Impact Wrestling,

After being released from TNA in 2013, Prichard joined the promotion once again in 2017 and is now an advisor as well as an on-air personality at the promotion which is now known as Impact Wrestling.

The heart of the matter

Bruce Prichard was asked on his podcast whether the most demanding Superstar was Stone Cold Steve Austin, to which he replied affirmatively, and stated that Austin had to be put over because he made the most money for the company.

Prichard stated that the company made Austin do every appearance that he possibly could, including Make-A-Wish appearances, television shows and radio spots. In return, according to Prichard, Austin would want “the best of the best from everybody at all times”.

Prichard was quoted as saying:

“He wanted the best creative. He wanted to be catered to. He didn’t want to have to worry about anything else. He wanted his s**t done. He was demanding but he wasn’t that hard to deal with.”

Stone Cold Steve Austin, as per Prichard, was “straightforward” to deal with and that he didn’t leave his opinion of someone to speculation. Prichard stated that even though Austin was very demanding, he was clear about what he wanted and that was something that was appreciable.

What’s next?

Bruce Prichard hosts a weekly podcast with Conrad Thompson titled “Something to Wrestle with”. The podcast features Prichard’s take on several professional wrestling related topics and can be heard on MLWRadio. The latest episode of the podcast is a Stone Cold Steve Austin special.

Austin, on the other hand also has his own podcast titled the “Steve Austin Show”.

Author’s take

If Stone Cold Steve Austin was the most demanding wrestler on WWE’s roster, then he was that way for a very good reason.

Austin’s steadfast work ethic and his determination were, in part, what propelled the WWE to the heights that it achieved during the Attitude era and it’s hard to imagine the dizzying heights that the company’s popularity had reached during the late 90s, had it not been for Austin.

Here’s hoping that Stone Cold Steve Austin continues to be a source of inspiration for the current and future crop of WWE Superstars!

