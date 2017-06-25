WWE News: Bruce Prichard talks about his last segment with The Undertaker and gaining Vince McMahon's trust

Bruce Prichard talked about quite a few wrestling related subjects during his appearance on a wrestling podcast.

The last time Bruce “Brother Love” Prichard appeared with The Undertaker

What’s the story?

Impact Wrestling advisor and former WWE producer Bruce Prichard was recently a guest on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, where he was interviewed by the hosts John and Chad.

Prichard spoke about several pro-wrestling related topics on the podcast, including his role at Impact Wrestling, Slammiversary XV as well as him gaining Vince McMahon’s trust and his last segment with The Undertaker.

In case you didn’t know...

Bruce Prichard is a former WWE producer, often referred to as the “right-hand man” of Vince McMahon during his period of employment with the company. Prichard also performed an on-air character called Brother Love during his early days with the WWE and was the first manager of The Undertaker.

Prichard worked for the WWE as a producer and a backstage agent until 2008, after which he joined TNA (now known as Impact Wrestling). He was released from TNA in 2013 and was subsequently re-hired in 2017 as an advisor and an on-air personality.

The heart of the matter

Prichard talked about his experience with Impact Wrestling as an advisor and an on-air personality so far, and stated that he was “having an absolute blast”. Prichard also said that the upcoming Slammiversary XV Pay Per View was very exciting for Impact Wrestling and that it would have a lot of “firsts”.

Prichard then spoke about how he became Vince McMahon’s most trusted advisor. He stated that he didn’t agree with Vince McMahon on most things and was very vocal about it. Prichard said that he never sugarcoated anything that he had to say and that was the reason for his long career with the WWE.

When asked about his last segment with The Undertaker in 2003 (when Undertaker had the Big Evil persona), Prichard said that he never expected to come back as Brother Love in the WWE again. He was quoted as saying:

“The last time I did anything I was with The Undertaker coming out of a box and to me that is one of the greatest Brother Love performances I ever did for a variety of reasons. One is getting to work with The Undertaker in that role as an adversarial and it was the first time that my kids ever got to see me on TV. I jumped in his arms and refused to let go. He just stood there and said to me: 'I ain't holding you.' And I thought 'DAMN!' And I finally gave up.”

What’s next?

Bruce Prichard will be a part of Impact Wrestling’s Slammiversary Pay Per View which is slated to take place on 2nd July 2017 at the Impact Zone in Orlando, Florida, USA.

Author’s take

It’s always great to hear the stories that Bruce Prichard has to tell. Prichard is a man that was more involved in the production duties backstage than anyone else during WWE’s entire Attitude era, the years that led up to it and the years that followed.

Prichard’s experiences, his anecdotes and his stories are certainly worth listening to, and all his experiences certainly give a fascinating insight into the inner workings of Vince McMahon’s WWE.

