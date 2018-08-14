WWE News: Bubba Ray Dudley calls out The Revival over using the finisher of Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart on RAW, The Revival responds to Bully Ray

Bubba Ray Dudley aka Bully Ray calls out The Revival over the team using the finisher which was popularized by Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart in WWE

What’s the story?

Former WWE Superstar Bubba Ray Dudley aka Bully Ray took to social media so as to express his displeasure at The Revival executing a certain spot on RAW.

The Revival executed the Hart Attack tag team finisher which was used by the late Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart during the legend’s performances in tag team wrestling. Ray asserted his disappointment at The Revival using the move on this week’s RAW, following which the team fired back.

In case you didn’t know…

As we’d previously reported, former WWE Superstar and legendary professional wrestler Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart passed away after an accident at his residence.

Neidhart was widely regarded as one of the best tag team pro-wrestlers of all time—praised by one and all for his tremendous athleticism and unbridled aggression.

The heart of the matter

This week’s episode of Monday Night RAW witnessed Ronda Rousey pay tribute to Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart—whilst sending her thoughts and prayers to his daughter, current WWE Superstar Natalya.

The RAW episode also featured a segment wherein the WWE looked back at the legendary career of The Anvil.

Additionally, The Revival executed the Hart Attack tag team finisher on Matt Hardy during their match on RAW.

Bubba Ray Dudley aka Bully Ray chimed in with his two cents on The Revival performing the spot as a tribute to Neidhart; stating—

“Ugh...They used one of the best tag team finishes of all time as a mid match “spot” ... WTF?!? FTR#RAW #TagTeamTitles @BustedOpenRadio”

In response to which Dash Wilder of The Revival responded—

“Thanks, Bully. Always appreciate your input.”

Furthermore, Scott Dawson of The Revival stated—

“#UGH”

Ugh...



They used one of the best tag team finishes of all time as a mid match “spot” ... WTF?!?



FTR#RAW #TagTeamTitles @BustedOpenRadio https://t.co/T6dL0Aumch — Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) August 14, 2018

What’s next?

The B Team (Bo Dallas & Curtis Axel) are set to defend their RAW Tag Team Championships against The Revival at WWE’s SummerSlam pay-per-view.

The WWE’s SummerSlam PPV is scheduled to transpire at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on August 19th.

Meanwhile, Bubba Ray Dudley aka Bully Ray presently works for ROH (Ring Of Honor).

What are your thoughts on the banter between The Revival and Bully Ray regarding the team using the Hart Attack finisher which was popularized by Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart?