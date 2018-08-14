WWE News: Update on cause of death of Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart

Jim Neidhart (center) was a former WWE Superstar and a true professional wrestling legend

What’s the story?

Per ESPN, a fall at his home in Wesley Chapel, Florida is said to have caused the death of Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart.

Neidhart sadly passed away earlier today—with condolences for his family subsequently pouring in over the course of the day. The Anvil was 63 years of age.

In case you didn’t know…

Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart performed for several notable professional wrestling promotions over the course of his career, including WCW, WWE, NJPW as well as TNA (now—Impact Wrestling).

Neidhart competed in the sport of pro-wrestling from 1979 until his retirement in 2013.

The heart of the matter

ESPN now reports that Jim Neidhart is said to have suffered a fall at his house in Wesley Chapel, Florida.

Apparently, Neidhart fell and hit his head, which in turn is said to be the primary cause of his death.

Additionally, TMZ reveals that local law enforcement authorities were informed about the accident around 6:30 am. It’s being noted that the call was about a man who was suffering convulsions and seizures.

Furthermore, TMZ obtained the following statement from the Pasco Sherriff’s office—

"Preliminary information indicates that [Neidhart] fell at home, hit his head, and succumbed to his injury. No foul play suspected. No additional information to release at this time."

As of this time, it’s being noted Neidhart's daughter and current WWE Superstar Natalya who had been scheduled to compete on tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW, will not perform at the show tonight.

What’s next?

Natalya is presently regarded as one of the WWE Women’s Division’s top Superstars today, and was set to compete against reigning RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss on tonight’s edition of RAW.

Nevertheless, Natalya isn’t expected to perform tonight, in light of her father Jim Neidhart’s tragic passing.

Sportskeeda offers its deepest condolences to the Neidhart family during this difficult time.