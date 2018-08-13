WWE News: WWE Superstars and fans react to the passing of Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart

Darren Paltrowitz FOLLOW EXPERT COLUMNIST News 1.66K // 13 Aug 2018, 21:54 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

WWE legend Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart

The father of WWE Superstar Natalya, and a relative to the wrestling dynasty known as The Hart Family, Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart was affiliated with the wrestling business for much more of his life than not.

Neidhart spent his earliest years with the Calgary Stampede promotion -- which included time with New Japan Pro-Wrestling--then worked with Georgia Championship Wrestling, the Continental Wrestling Association, and then Championship Wrestling From Florida.

Neidhart joined the ranks of the WWE--then the World Wrestling Federation--in 1985. He was quickly packed with Bret Hart to form The Hart Foundation, which was part of Wrestlemania 2. He stuck with WWF until 1992.

After several matches with ECW and a few tours with New Japan Pro-Wrestling, Neidhart moved on to WCW for a brief run in 1993. He would ultimately return to WWF in 1994 for a series of runs that took through late 1997; he had been repackaged as the masked heel Wh in 1996.

Neidhart then returned to WCW following the Montreal Screwjob, briefly tagging with The British Bulldog. In the years that followed, Neidhart would make appearances in WWE and TNA, while also being featured on the WWE reality show Total Divas.

The WWE Universe is of course shocked by the sudden passing of the former 2-time WWE Tag Team Champion, who had also held titles Stampede Wrestling, Memphis Championship Wrestling, Championship Wrestling From Florida, Mid-South Wrestling, and Universal Wrestling Alliance. The former NFL player--Neidhart had been signed by the Oakland Raiders and Dallas Cowboys--is also a Hall Of Famer with a variety of institutions.

Below are some of the just-posted highlights from Twitter, as reflecting the mourning related to the passing of Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart. Sportskeeda sends its condolences and prayers to the friends and family of Neidhart, a man who entertained millions of people around the world for decades.

It is terrible I just heard Jim Neidhart passed away. I just pray for his family to get through this.Jim was a great friend and I will really miss him. — Demolition Smash (@RealDemoSmash) August 13, 2018

ONE OF MY OLDEST FRIENDS IN THE BUSINESS JIM NEIDHART. WE TRAVEL TOGETHER I LOVE HIM FOREVER LIKE A BROTHER. GOD BLESS FAMILY I NEVER FORGET YOU BUBBA. pic.twitter.com/lt1dE8QOvt — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) August 13, 2018

I'm not in the mood to write much. I just wanted to publically show my support for Ellie, Jenni, Muffy, @NatbyNature & @TJWilson I was honored to be allowed into the inner sanctum of the Hart family. Jim Neidhart always showed me love.🙏 #RIPAnvil — Mauro Ranallo (@mauroranallo) August 13, 2018

Jim Neidhart was a great athlete

He was the power & strength of

The Hart Foundation

I loved their finishing maneuver

Celebrate his life

Watch his matches today

My heart hurts for his daughters, wife & @TJWilson

There is only one#Anvil pic.twitter.com/pFvfDHtN8S — Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) August 13, 2018

Very sorry to hear of the passing of Jim Neidhart. A Legend of the wrestling industry. My condolences to Jim’s family & friends. #RIPAnvil pic.twitter.com/aMDQAgBTLa — TAZ (@OfficialTAZ) August 13, 2018

RIP The Anvil https://t.co/mMwOW2smus — Brian Myers (@TheCurtHawkins) August 13, 2018

Pre Hart Foundation days, young Bret Hart and clean shaven Jim Neidhart. #RIPAnvil #RIPJimNeidhart pic.twitter.com/j9rBiKSknh — Old Wrestling Pics (@OldWrestlingPic) August 13, 2018

Sorry to hear about Jim Neidhart. Love and sympathies to @NatbyNature and the rest of the Neidhart/Hart family. So sad that everyone in this picture but Bret has now gone. #RIPAnvil pic.twitter.com/0buoDHYsQU — Tom Phillips (@TheTomPhillips) August 13, 2018

So sorry to hear about the death of Jim Neidhart. My best to all of his family — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) August 13, 2018

Sad to hear about the passing of Jim Neidhart. Condolences to his family, friends and fans. Jim was an important part of the landscape during one of the most important periods in the industry. RIP Jim, — Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) August 13, 2018

Saddened To Hear Jim Neidhart Has Passed. My Prayers Are With His Families. Guess God Needed An “Anvil” Angel RIP Jim🙏🏻 — SGT SLAUGHTER (@_SgtSlaughter) August 13, 2018

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Neidhart family



Jim Neidhart Passes Away At 63-Years-Old @Myringsidenews https://t.co/isJ2UFVdGd — Ricky 'The Dragon' Steamboat (@real_steamboat) August 13, 2018

RIP “The Anvil” Jim Neidhart. Thinking of @NatbyNature @TJWilson @BretHart today, sending good vibes and positive thoughts to the family. pic.twitter.com/StLSJsxvJa — 𝔸𝕣𝕕𝕒 𝕆𝕔𝕒𝕝 (@ArdaOcalTV) August 13, 2018

Jim Neidhart headlined one of the two events I promoted early in my career, and gave the world a wonderful human being in his daughter @NatbyNature. My deepest condolences to her, @TJWilson, and the entire Hart family. https://t.co/krtC0hFVUE — Jason Ayers (@JasonAyersWWE) August 13, 2018

Devastating news Jim Neidhart my friend has passed away!! I can hardly believe it. Rest In Peace Brother until we meet again !!! — Brutus Beefcake (@brutusbeefcake_) August 13, 2018

Wow...so shocked and saddened at the passing of Jim Neidhart. Such a great talent and the engine of the Hart Foundation. Sending so much love to @NatbyNature @TJWilson and the Neidhart family ....an incredible loss — RosenbergTelevision (@Rosenbergradio) August 13, 2018

Shocked and saddened to hear about the passing of Jim Neidhart. The #HartFoundation were the greatest of all time. My thoughts are with @NatbyNature @TJWilson and the rest of the Hart family. #RIPAnvil — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) August 13, 2018

RIP old friend. Jim Neidhart lived and loved our business. Nothing but love for you and your family. All love. pic.twitter.com/goeGkKbUPY — Virgil (@TheRealVirgil) August 13, 2018

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Jim Neidhart. Our thoughts are with his family today. pic.twitter.com/3ZL4XKZDcn — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 13, 2018