WWE News - Bully Ray believes that 6-time World Champion will be #30 in the Men's Royal Rumble match

An old foe returns

It was recently announced that WWE Champion Brock Lesnar will be coming in at #1 in the Men's Royal Rumble match. Many people were speculating who #2 will be. Bully Ray went in a different direction and suggested that an old Paul Heyman protege should be #30 in the match and that is none other than CM Punk.

With @BrockLesnar officially entering the #RoyalRumble at No. 1, who challenges The Beast at #WrestleMania for the WWE Championship?@bullyray5150 says the ideal situation involves an old @HeymanHustle protégé at No. 30...



For more Busted Open 📺 visit: https://t.co/KJR4242N25 pic.twitter.com/FXV6KUsvQl — SiriusXM Busted Open (@BustedOpenRadio) January 7, 2020

In an inspired piece of Fantasy Booking on Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray aka Bubba Ray Dudley proposed that the #30 entry be the man who was once known as the Voice of the Voiceless. It also has to do with the fact that it has a history with Paul Heyman. He said:

"Brock is standing by himself...end of the match. He ran the gamut, everybody's out. Who the hell is going to be #30? Punk's music hits, the place is absolutely going to go bat$#it crazy. What would the look on Paul Heyman's face be if CM Punk is coming to the ring against his Beast? Who else did Paul Heyman represent besides Brock Lesnar?"

"Now, he's got the two guys..his two biggest successes in the WWE will now be standing face to face. Punk enters the ring. Punk and Brock Lesnar are face-to-face. That 'Hard Camerá' shot shows you them face-to-face splitting right in the middle is this look of horror. Paul Heyman looking like Kevin from Home Alone."

Bully Ray then says that Punk eliminates Brock Lesnar and then challenges him for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 36.

Ray's booking idea is quite fascinating and does work. It allows CM Punk to get what he always wanted and that is to be in the main event of WrestleMania and would certainly have more people tuning in to see the return of the Best Wrestler in the World.