WWE News: Bully Ray blasts 'ridiculous' booking of former United States champion

19 Dec 2019

Matt Hardy has been on a losing streak ever since he made his return to Monday Night RAW. The former United States champion lost to Ricochet on RAW this week in the Gauntlet match to determine the #1 contender for Rey Mysterio's US title.

Bully Ray on Sirius XM’s Busted Open Radio was highly critical of the booking and blasted WWE for it. He believes that the way the company is treating and booking Hardy is ridiculous and puts him on the back burner. He said:

“It just always winds up on the back burner, and he keeps reinventing himself and that is the kick in the ba**s. He takes it on the chin he reinvents himself V1, Big Money Matt, ‘Broken,’ it’s mad [that he] gets this all this stuff over. I think [he] gets put back on the back burner, it’s ridiculous.”

Hardy's contract is set to expire soon as per reports and he is very likely to leave. Matt teased the expiration of his contract on Twitter earlier this month following his loss to Drew McIntyre and the WWE Universe has been abuzz about it ever since.

The WWE Universe has also not been happy with the booking and have been vocal about it on social media.