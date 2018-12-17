WWE News: Bully Ray reveals why Vince McMahon won't want another John Cena

Nishant Jayaram FOLLOW ANALYST News 588 // 17 Dec 2018, 17:24 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

John Cena and Vince McMahon

What's the story?

WWE Hall of Famer Bubba Dudley (Bully Ray), who was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year, revealed in an interview with fellow Hall of Famer Jim Ross' podcast about how WWE and Vince McMahon will not want another Superstar to get as big as 16-time world champion, John Cena.

In case you didn't know...

John Cena is no longer a full-time wrestler in the WWE as he has moved away from the ring and following in the footsteps of another WWE star Dwayne Johnson, or The Rock, as he was known in the WWE, to embark on an acting career.

Cena has made a handful of appearances in the WWE this year, and will return to the WWE ring later this month, but only on live events.

The heart of the matter

In Jim Ross' The Jim Ross Report podcast, Bully Ray explained why Vince McMahon will not want a future WWE Superstar to reach the heights of Cena, The Rock or Stone Cold Steve Austin.

"Seth Rollins has done it all and can do it all. But how come Seth Rollins is not at Cena level? How come he's not at Rock level? How come he's not at Austin level? It's because I don't think they will ever allow anyone to get to that level again.

"Okay, so those three guys (Cena, Austin, and The Rock) in their own way do what they wanted to do without Vince's approval. Listen, Steve (Stone Cold) was able to walk out and still come back and have a job."

"Rocky was able to walk away and become the biggest star in Hollywood. And John, my God! He just won the Muhammad Ali Award. He [has] granted more wishes than anybody on the planet. I mean, he walks on water when it comes to the WWE. And he was able to tell Vince, 'I'm not [going to Saudi Arabia].' I don't think they're ever going to let anybody get to that level again where they have control or say," said the WWE Hall of Famer (H/T WrestlingInc for the transcription).

What's next?

Cena will return to WWE's live events next week, but in a recent interview revealed that his "time was up" in the WWE.

Advertisement