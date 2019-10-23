WWE News: Cain Velasquez issues warning to Brock Lesnar and Shelton Benjamin on Twitter

Arunava Ghoshal FOLLOW ANALYST News 269 // 23 Oct 2019, 19:33 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Cain Velasquez and Rey Mysterio

The latest episode of WWE RAW featured Cain Velasquez taking down Shelton Benjamin on the back of the latter's attempts to bully Rey Mysterio. The WWE Universe once again witnessed how dangerous the former UFC Heavyweight Champion can be inside the ring as he landed back-to-back punches on Shelton Benjamin.

The former United States Champion retreated following the assault, but he took to Twitter in an approach to take shots at the two Superstars.

@reymysterio after my buddy (the Beast) mauls your buddy (whatshisname )we will revisit our conversation, buddy — Shelton J. Benjamin (@Sheltyb803) October 22, 2019

In response to his tweet, Cain Velasquez responded with a tweet of his own, and seemingly warned Brock Lesnar and Shelton Benjamin to keep away from his family.

What happened on RAW?

Rey Mysterio appeared on RAW this week to express his gratitude to the WWE Universe for their constant support towards him and his son, Dominik, following the brutal beatdown from Brock Lesnar.

Mysterio was interrupted by Shelton Benjamin, who questioned WWE's decision to grant a title match to Cain Velasquez. Benjamin vouched for his friend and former tag team partner, Brock Lesnar, and stated that he will be easily retaining the WWE Championship against 'Cardio Cain'.

He called out Cain Velasquez and went on to intimidate Rey Mysterio. As he started to push the former World Champion, Velasquez showed up and almost immediately took down Benjamin.

Looks like @sheltyb803 got in trouble after running his mouth...@cainmma is here on #RAW! Ain't no stopping CAIN VELASQUEZ now! 👊 pic.twitter.com/S1t3TAbRTc — WWE (@WWE) October 22, 2019

Advertisement

WWE Crown Jewel 2019

Cain Velasquez made his WWE debut on the premiere episode of SmackDown on Fox by confronting his UFC-nemesis Brock Lesnar, who had just won the WWE Championship from Kofi Kingston.

The two immediately engaged in a brawl which concluded with The Beast Incarnate retreating. As a result, WWE announced that Cain Velasquez will be challenging Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship at the upcoming Crown Jewel pay-per-view on October 31, 2019.

Will Cain Velasquez make history by winning the WWE Championship on his in-ring debut? We will get the answers very soon.

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!