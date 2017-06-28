WWE News: Cesaro calls out WWE over error

Cesaro or Sheamus? They all look alike, I say!

Cesaro isn’t happy with WWE failing to differentiate between him and Sheamus

What’s the story?

Cesaro has taken to social media to call out the WWE over an erroneous post by the company, involving him.

One-half of the RAW Tag Team Champions, Cesaro, pointed out the fact that it was Sheamus and not him who was at the receiving end of Jeff Hardy’s signature move ‘Poetry In Motion’.

The Swiss Cyborg pointed out that although he agrees with WWE’s assessment of him not being a fan of Hardy’s signature move, the second part of WWE’s Tweet failed to distinguish between himself and Sheamus.

I am not, that is true... but just a heads up, the one with the mohawk is @WWESheamus https://t.co/5wCbrLVIG9 — Cesaro (@WWECesaro) June 27, 2017

In case you didn’t know...

Cesaro and Sheamus have been performing as a Tag Team in the WWE since late-2016 and won the RAW Tag Team Championships by defeating the Hardy Boyz at Extreme Rules earlier this year.

The duo was recently involved in a 6-Man Tag Team match wherein Cesaro and Sheamus teamed up with Elias Samson in a losing effort against The Hardy Boyz and Finn Balor.

The heart of the matter

Despite the video highlights clearly showing Sheamus to be the one who used Hardy’s Poetry In Motion signature move, the WWE have apparently made an error in their post on social media.

It’s intriguing to note that after Cesaro pointed out WWE’s aforementioned error, several fans weighed in on the same, trolling WWE for the mistake. Here’s what a few fans replied to Cesaro regarding the same –

Because you guys look EXACTLY alike, can't tell the difference.



;;sarcasm — wy (@Macabre_Beauty) June 27, 2017

Isn't the first time they have been confused pic.twitter.com/EJCjr6MRrL — Nick Collett (@nickcollett) June 27, 2017

What’s next?

Cesaro and Sheamus presently hold the RAW Tag Team titles and will most likely defend their belts against the Hardy Boyz at the upcoming RAW brand-exclusive Great Balls of Fire PPV on July 9th.

Author’s take

Cesaro and Sheamus are excellent performers and have been with WWE for a long time now.

Nevertheless, everyone makes mistakes, and with that being said we ought to cut the WWE some slack. After all, don’t all netizens mess up some time or the other?