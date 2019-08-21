WWE News: Change in Sami Zayn's gimmick as he aligns with Shinsuke Nakamura on SmackDown Live

Shinsuke Nakamura and Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn and Shinsuke Nakamura is the new pairing on WWE this week, following SmackDown Live. Zayn was a guest on this week's episode of The Miz TV. He made his way out and made a critical announcement, where he said that he was going to be transitioning to a role where he could help those Superstars who were in need of it.

He also sent a message to The A-Lister by the time the night ended.

Sami Zayn's new role on SmackDown Live

Sami Zayn announced on Miz TV that he was going to be changing his role in WWE. Whereas before he had been wrestling and trying to reach the WWE Universe, he had not been successful. Now, he was going to be focusing on helping those Superstars on WWE, who could use his help.

Sami Zayn said that he would start this new role, with one specific Superstar for the moment, naming Shinsuke Nakamura. The Intercontinental Champion made his way out to the ring, while The Miz tried to make sense of the new pairing in front of him.

Unfortunately for him, he would be caught by surprise as Nakamura hit him with a kick to the back of the neck. Nakamura followed this up with a Kinshasa to the back of The Miz's head.

Zayn and Nakamura stood tall over the prone body of The Miz.

Shinsuke Nakamura's Intercontinental title reign

For a long time now, Shinsuke Nakamura has not been a vital part of WWE television. Despite winning the Intercontinental Championship, he has regularly missed shows and PPVs.

He was supposed to face Ali at SummerSlam, however, that did not take place. With his new manager/partner in Sami Zayn, Shinsuke Nakamura is far more likely to receive a better run.

