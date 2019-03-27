×
WWE News: Charlotte Flair avoids major rematch after SmackDown Live goes off the air

Nishant Jayaram
ANALYST
News
623   //    27 Mar 2019, 09:50 IST

Charlotte Flair won the SmackDown Women's title this week on SmackDown Live
Charlotte Flair won the SmackDown Women's title this week on SmackDown Live

What's the story?

This week's SmackDown Live was an action-packed one, where we saw a new champion as Charlotte Flair won back the SmackDown Women's title following her win over Asuka, while we also saw Kofi Kingston finally win his WrestleMania 35 match after his New Day brothers, Xavier Woods and Big E, won a tag team gauntlet match.

Also Read: WWE News: Charlotte Flair creates two incredible records on SmackDown Live

But, what happened after SmackDown went off the air, where Becky Lynch featured?

In case you didn't know...

This week on SmackDown Live, it was all about Big E and Xavier Woods' tag team gauntlet match, where a victory for them would see Kofi Kingston get his WWE Championship match at WrestleMania 35.

Charlotte Flair won the SmackDown Women's title after defeating Asuka in a highly entertaining singles match. Becky Lynch, meanwhile, was seen backstage, first in an interview segment where she was cut off by Charlotte, and later seen cheering Xavier Woods and Big E, with other babyface Superstars.

Also Read: 5 opponents for Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 35 for SmackDown Women's title

The heart of the matter

WrestlingInc are reporting that after SmackDown Live went off the air, new SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair, was to face off against Becky Lynch in a singles match.

But Charlotte did not come out for the match, instead, Lana, who was by her husband Rusev's side during his gauntlet tag team match against Xavier Woods and Big E, came to the ring.

Lana complained about her current standing in the WWE, but she was cut short by Becky, who attacked Lana and put her in the Dis-arm-Her, which ended the night.

What's next?

Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey will headline WrestleMania 35.

