WWE News: Charlotte remembers deceased brother Reid Flair on his 29th birthday

Remembering a Flair that was gone too soon....

Reid, with his proud father, Ric Flair.

What's The Story?

Charlotte Flair took to social media today, to remember her late brother, Reid. Charlotte tweeted: “Happy Birthday Champ. Wish we were driving down 51 to Nakatos for sushi. I miss you more every year. I love you as big as the sky.”

Today would have been Reid Flair’s 29th birthday.

Happy Birthday Champ wish we were driving down 51 to Nakatos for sushi. I miss you more every year. I love you as big as the sky pic.twitter.com/HJ4lD808Vu — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) February 26, 2017

In case you didn’t know...

Reid Flair was the youngest son of Ric Flair. He grew up aspiring to be a professional wrestler, wishing to follow in his father’s footsteps. After having some success as an amateur wrestler early on, Reid would eventually become a professional wrestler, with appearances in WCW, various independent promotions, as well as All Japan Pro Wrestling.

It’s also worth noting that there was some recent controversy surrounding a promo that was delivered by Paige, during a segment on Raw, in 2015. During the segment, Paige and Charlotte were in the early phases of an ongoing feud, when Paige said the following during her promo, which was directed at Charlotte – “Your little baby brother, he didn’t have much fight in him did he?”

The remarks were met with stark criticism, as it was later revealed that WWE’s creative officials never asked the Flair’s for permission to use the situation as a part of the storyline. Subsequently, the feud was dropped and never mentioned again. Most who watched the segment, considered the promo to be insensitive and distasteful.

The heart of the matter....

At about 10:30am Charlotte time, on March 29, 2013, 9-1-1 dispatchers received a call stating that Reid Flair was found unresponsive, in his hotel room bed, at the Charlotte Marriott-Residence Inn. When emergency responders arrived, they discovered that Reid had in fact passed away.

Several months following his passing, the official autopsy report confirmed that Reid’s cause of death was a result of an accidental overdose of prescription drugs. There were two different Benzodiazepines in his system. Reid was 25 years old at the time of his death.

Sportskeeda’s take...

Unfortunately, prescription drugs have plagued the professional wrestling industry for many, many years. There are many wrestlers, past and present, who are prescribed a variety of drugs, which are designed to treat everything from depression, to ongoing pain. Sadly, far too many wrestlers have died as a result of overdosing on these prescription drugs. This is a problem that, unfortunately, will not be going away anytime soon.

Reid Flair was far too young to die, as he had a lifetime still ahead of him. It’s sad that the family had to deal with such an untimely tragedy.