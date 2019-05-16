WWE News: Becky Lynch savagely responds to top Superstar's insult

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News 2.01K // 16 May 2019, 10:48 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Becky Lynch

What's the story?

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair recently took a shot at Becky Lynch, stating that Lynch wouldn't have achieved her stardom without her help.

Becky took to Twitter to respond to this statement, saying that Charlotte would have been another forgotten Superstar if it hadn't been for her father, Ric Flair.

In case you didn't know...

If one looks back at some of the most heated and personal rivalries of the past few years, Becky Lynch vs Charlotte Flair certainly takes a spot near the top. The two women were the best of friends at one point of time, but all that changed at SummerSlam 2018, when Becky Lynch turned on Charlotte.

The heel turn made Lynch a megastar, to the point that WWE had to insert her into the biggest storyline heading into WrestleMania 35. Lynch defeated Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey at The Grandest Stage Of Them All to capture both the Raw and SmackDown Women's Titles. She recently made a highly ambitious prediction about her future.

The heart of the matter

After you, I’ve got multiple new challengers to make the world salivate. What have you got after me? We both know if you weren’t out there evoking your Da, or mentioning my name, you’d be out there to silence. https://t.co/NQFOGBf1JK — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) May 15, 2019

Charlotte made an incredibly bold statement while appearing on Fox 8, stating that there's no "The Man" without "The Queen".

As is usually the case with Becky, she wasn't one to let this insult pass through. Lynch proceeded to tweet a scathing reply to Flair. She said that if Charlotte wasn't carrying the Flair lineage, she wouldn't have become a top Superstar.

After you, I’ve got multiple new challengers to make the world salivate. What have you got after me? We both know if you weren’t out there evoking your Da, or mentioning my name, you’d be out there to silence.

Advertisement

What's next?

The two Superstars are all set to face off against each other for Lynch's SmackDown Live Women's Title at the upcoming Money In The Bank PPV.

What are your thoughts on Becky's reply to Charlotte?