×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: Becky Lynch savagely responds to top Superstar's insult

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
2.01K   //    16 May 2019, 10:48 IST

Becky Lynch
Becky Lynch

What's the story?

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair recently took a shot at Becky Lynch, stating that Lynch wouldn't have achieved her stardom without her help.

Becky took to Twitter to respond to this statement, saying that Charlotte would have been another forgotten Superstar if it hadn't been for her father, Ric Flair.


In case you didn't know...


If one looks back at some of the most heated and personal rivalries of the past few years, Becky Lynch vs Charlotte Flair certainly takes a spot near the top. The two women were the best of friends at one point of time, but all that changed at SummerSlam 2018, when Becky Lynch turned on Charlotte.

The heel turn made Lynch a megastar, to the point that WWE had to insert her into the biggest storyline heading into WrestleMania 35. Lynch defeated Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey at The Grandest Stage Of Them All to capture both the Raw and SmackDown Women's Titles. She recently made a highly ambitious prediction about her future.

Also read: Top heel breaks character and calls Becky Lynch 'best friend'


The heart of the matter

Charlotte made an incredibly bold statement while appearing on Fox 8, stating that there's no "The Man" without "The Queen".

As is usually the case with Becky, she wasn't one to let this insult pass through. Lynch proceeded to tweet a scathing reply to Flair. She said that if Charlotte wasn't carrying the Flair lineage, she wouldn't have become a top Superstar.

After you, I’ve got multiple new challengers to make the world salivate. What have you got after me? We both know if you weren’t out there evoking your Da, or mentioning my name, you’d be out there to silence.
Advertisement

What's next?

The two Superstars are all set to face off against each other for Lynch's SmackDown Live Women's Title at the upcoming Money In The Bank PPV.

What are your thoughts on Becky's reply to Charlotte?

Tags:
WWE Money in the Bank Charlotte Flair Becky Lynch
Advertisement
WWE News: Becky Lynch savagely roasts Raw Superstar on Twitter
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Becky Lynch makes incredibly bold statement on her future
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Top heel breaks character and calls Becky Lynch 'best friend'
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Becky Lynch might soon lose her momentum
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Becky Lynch calls out a WWE Hall of Famer
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Charlotte Flair is facing Becky Lynch at Money in the Bank
RELATED STORY
WWE Money in the Bank 2019: 5 Reasons why Vince McMahon won't let Becky Lynch lose her Raw Women's Championship at the PPV
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Becky Lynch to defend both Women's Championships at Money in the Bank
RELATED STORY
4 Reasons why Becky Lynch will drop the Raw Women's Championship at Money in the Bank
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Major backstage concern regarding Becky Lynch 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us