×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

WWE News: Chelsea Green officially signs with WWE

Gary Cassidy
SENIOR ANALYST
News
503   //    18 Oct 2018, 22:48 IST

Is Chelsea Green on her way to WWE?
Is Chelsea Green on her way to WWE?

What's the story?

A few months ago, WWE's tryouts at the Performance Center saw some very familiar faces - including former Impact star Chelsea Green.

Well, Green has now confirmed that she has officially signed with WWE, and is now officially training at the Performance Center.

In case you didn't know...

While Chelsea Green has most recently made her name in Impact Wrestling, where she performed as Laurel Van Ness and held the Knockouts Championship, one of indie wrestling's hottest names has also appeared on WWE television on the 2015 series of Tough Enough.

On the show, Green competed for a contract alongside current SmackDown stars Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville, and Patrick Clark - now known as NXT's Velveteen Dream.

Chelsea Green appeared on Tough Enough
Chelsea Green appeared on Tough Enough

Green left Impact Wrestling earlier this year and has filmed for the current season of Lucha Underground, as well as competing on the independents against some of the biggest names in women's wrestling, including Tessa Blanchard. Green appeared at a WWE tryout last month before competing at ALL IN.

The heart of the matter

Chelsea Green has today confirmed on Twitter that she's officially a WWE Superstar. The former Impact champion also tagged NXT, suggesting that she'll be starting her WWE career on the Wednesday night show.

There had been several rumours floating around over the past few months that Green had signed, or that she hadn't signed as too much time had elapsed since her tryout, but it's now official - the Hot Mess is a WWE Superstar!

Green was also at the NXT tapings in Full Sail last night.

View this post on Instagram

This wasn’t planned.... 🔥

A post shared by Deonna Purrazzo (@deonnapurrazzo) on

What's next?

Well, I guess we play the waiting game. When will Chelsea Green debut for WWE? It's anyone's guess!

What do you think of WWE potentially signing Chelsea Green? Let us know in the comments.


Topics you might be interested in:
WWE NXT Chelsea Green
Gary Cassidy
SENIOR ANALYST
Gary Cassidy is a freelance journalist from Glasgow, Scotland, specialising in professional wrestling with Sportskeeda. Gary has ten years' writing experience and a 2:1 Honours degree, and is also a subtitler working on both live and prerecorded broadcast for television channels across the UK, USA and Australia.
WWE Rumor Mill: Chelsea Green signs with WWE; reports to...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Chelsea Green comments on her recent WWE Tryout
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Ex Impact Champ Spotted At WWE Show
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Matt Riddle signs with WWE
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Chelsea Green teases a potential appearance at...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: An update on Chelsea Green signing with WWE
RELATED STORY
WWE/NXT  News: [SPOILER] Two new signings officially...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Rumor killer on Chelsea Green imminently...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Braun Strowman compares NXT with the main roster
RELATED STORY
WWE News: WWE NXT UK broadcast date and details announced
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us