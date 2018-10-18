WWE News: Chelsea Green officially signs with WWE

Is Chelsea Green on her way to WWE?

A few months ago, WWE's tryouts at the Performance Center saw some very familiar faces - including former Impact star Chelsea Green.

Well, Green has now confirmed that she has officially signed with WWE, and is now officially training at the Performance Center.

While Chelsea Green has most recently made her name in Impact Wrestling, where she performed as Laurel Van Ness and held the Knockouts Championship, one of indie wrestling's hottest names has also appeared on WWE television on the 2015 series of Tough Enough.

On the show, Green competed for a contract alongside current SmackDown stars Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville, and Patrick Clark - now known as NXT's Velveteen Dream.

Chelsea Green appeared on Tough Enough

Green left Impact Wrestling earlier this year and has filmed for the current season of Lucha Underground, as well as competing on the independents against some of the biggest names in women's wrestling, including Tessa Blanchard. Green appeared at a WWE tryout last month before competing at ALL IN.

Chelsea Green has today confirmed on Twitter that she's officially a WWE Superstar. The former Impact champion also tagged NXT, suggesting that she'll be starting her WWE career on the Wednesday night show.

WE DID IT!!!

Years of blood, sweat & tears have been shed to take this picture. Thank you @wwenxt @wwe for giving me this opportunity to show the world the Hot Mess. Let the hard work begin. See ya at the top! pic.twitter.com/u6VK3h1bfV — Chelsea Green (@ImChelseaGreen) October 18, 2018

There had been several rumours floating around over the past few months that Green had signed, or that she hadn't signed as too much time had elapsed since her tryout, but it's now official - the Hot Mess is a WWE Superstar!

Green was also at the NXT tapings in Full Sail last night.

Well, I guess we play the waiting game. When will Chelsea Green debut for WWE? It's anyone's guess!

What do you think of WWE potentially signing Chelsea Green? Let us know in the comments.