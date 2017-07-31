WWE News: Chris Jericho caught on tape in expletive-laden altercation in New York City

Chris Jericho might have landed in hot water.

by Anirudh Balasubramaniam News 31 Jul 2017, 22:00 IST

Chris Jericho might have landed in a spot of bother

Chris Jericho found himself in a kerfuffle outside a tribute show for music producer David Z in NYC. TMZ Sports released footage from the incident, which was initially supposed to be an autograph session. Y2J had a heated exchange of words with a fan before walking away from the scene. It looks like there was no further issue.

The 46-year-old returned on the most recent episode of SmackDown Live and was unsuccessful in a triple threat match for the United States Championship. Even though Jericho has performed at select Live Events, this was his first appearance on WWE television since his departure in May. However, there is no indication that the first Undisputed Champion in WWE History is back for an extended run with the company.

In recent years, Jericho has made a habit of taking a hiatus from WWE and returning to shock the audience. Needless to say, this is incredibly difficult to achieve in an age of excessive media scrutiny.

