WWE News: Chris Jericho comments on the passing of Dynamite Kid

Chris Jericho

What's the story?

We are saddened to learn of the passing of legendary wrestler and one half of the illustrious "British Bulldogs".

Tom Billington, otherwise known as "The Dynamite Kid" has passed away today at the age of 60. In the wake of his passing, many wrestlers past and present are paying tribute to this legendary in-ring performer. Chris Jericho speaks out with memories of The Dynamite Kid, who has been a big influence on his wrestling career.

In case you didn't know...

Chris Jericho broke out into the wrestling business in 1990. Jericho carved a legacy since his humbling beginnings and his time with ECW, WCW, NJPW and WWE respectively. In the past, Jericho has credited The Dynamite Kid as one of the many reasons why he became interested in having a professional wrestling career.

The heart of the matter

As with so many wrestlers from past and present, everyone is taking to social media to pay tribute or to share some kind words to the memory and legacy of The Dynamite Kid. Chris Jericho released a post on his Instagram account, as he briefly discusses the influence Dynamite Kid had over him since 1986, plus a bar story that has remained with Jericho to the present day.

What's next?

Chris Jericho will be competing at NJPW's "Wrestle Kingdom 13" live on FiteTV and NJPW World on January 6th, 2019 when he defends his IWGP Intercontinental Championship against rival Tetsuya Naito.

Dynamite Kid has left a legacy behind that is both controversial and illustrious, depending on your perspective of the man behind the moniker, Tom Billington. We here at Sportskeeda would like to send our deepest sympathies and condolences to the Billington during this tragic time.

For more information the passing of the Dynamite Kid, you can check out Sportskeeda's Andrew Polland write-up here: https://www.sportskeeda.com/wwe/wwe-news-dynamite-kid-passes-away-at-age-60

