×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: Chris Jericho comments on the passing of Dynamite Kid

Brandon Ewing
ANALYST
News
77   //    05 Dec 2018, 20:51 IST

Chris Jericho
Chris Jericho

What's the story?

We are saddened to learn of the passing of legendary wrestler and one half of the illustrious "British Bulldogs".

Tom Billington, otherwise known as "The Dynamite Kid" has passed away today at the age of 60. In the wake of his passing, many wrestlers past and present are paying tribute to this legendary in-ring performer. Chris Jericho speaks out with memories of The Dynamite Kid, who has been a big influence on his wrestling career.

In case you didn't know...

Chris Jericho broke out into the wrestling business in 1990. Jericho carved a legacy since his humbling beginnings and his time with ECW, WCW, NJPW and WWE respectively. In the past, Jericho has credited The Dynamite Kid as one of the many reasons why he became interested in having a professional wrestling career.

The heart of the matter

As with so many wrestlers from past and present, everyone is taking to social media to pay tribute or to share some kind words to the memory and legacy of The Dynamite Kid. Chris Jericho released a post on his Instagram account, as he briefly discusses the influence Dynamite Kid had over him since 1986, plus a bar story that has remained with Jericho to the present day.

What's next?

Chris Jericho will be competing at NJPW's "Wrestle Kingdom 13" live on FiteTV and NJPW World on January 6th, 2019 when he defends his IWGP Intercontinental Championship against rival Tetsuya Naito.

Dynamite Kid has left a legacy behind that is both controversial and illustrious, depending on your perspective of the man behind the moniker, Tom Billington. We here at Sportskeeda would like to send our deepest sympathies and condolences to the Billington during this tragic time.

For more information the passing of the Dynamite Kid, you can check out Sportskeeda's Andrew Polland write-up here: https://www.sportskeeda.com/wwe/wwe-news-dynamite-kid-passes-away-at-age-60

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
NJPW Chris Jericho Dynamite Kid Greatest WWE Wrestlers of All Time
Brandon Ewing
ANALYST
I am currently a contributor to WrestlingINC.com and Sportskeeda. I am a professional wrestling journalist with past experiences contributing to PWPNation and 411Mania. I have been a huge fan of pro wrestling since the age of five. My favorite wrestler of all-time is Sting. I watch a variety of wrestling promotions, such as: WWE, Impact Wrestling, Ring of Honor, New Japan Pro Wrestling, Major League Wrestling (MLW), and NXT.
Exclusive Interview: Chris Jericho opens up on the...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Chris Jericho may be the smartest person in...
RELATED STORY
WWE/NJPW News: Chris Jericho on what it is like to...
RELATED STORY
WWE/MMA News: Chris Jericho jests about beating Conor...
RELATED STORY
WWE/NJPW Rumor Mill: Chris Jericho's Final Match Revealed?
RELATED STORY
NJPW News: Chris Jericho makes a shocking return to New...
RELATED STORY
10 Chris Jericho dream matches we could still get to see 
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Dynamite Kid Passes Away at Age 60
RELATED STORY
NJPW News: Tetsuya Naito says he's superior to Chris...
RELATED STORY
NJPW News: Chris Jericho reveals the most important match...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us