WWE News: Chris Jericho Discusses Working In Wrestling Promotions Outside WWE In The USA

Anirban Banerjee FOLLOW ANALYST News 546 // 25 Aug 2018, 13:54 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Chris Jericho took on AJ Styles at WrestleMania

What's the story?

Chris Jericho recently discussed wrestling outside the WWE on the Wrestling Perspective podcast (H/T Wrestling Inc). On the show, he talked about wrestling in other wrestling promotion in the United States outside the company that had been his home for so many years.

In case you didn't know...

Chris Jericho made history last year when he started an online Twitter battle with Kenny Omega, that ended up with Jericho facing Omega in the ring in New Japan. It was the first time that Y2J wrestled outside WWE since joining the promotion back in 1999.

Since his first match, however, he has appeared on the Japanese show on separate occasions and even won their IWGP Intercontinental Championship. Despite holding the Championship, he was still a free agent, and able to take up bookings elsewhere. He had earlier mentioned that he did not want to wrestle in the United States outside WWE, out of respect for Vince McMahon, but things have obviously changed since then.

Chris Jericho is also set to host a cruise, "Chris Jericho's Rock and Wrestling Rager At Sea", featuring wrestling and music, which will take place in late October, from the 27th to the 31st.

The heart of the matter

Chris Jericho discussed the topic of going to other wrestling promotions, and said that he would entertain the thought of going to Impact or Ring of Honor if the storylines that he was hand were 'creatively satisfying'.

He said that he had done everything that could be done in wrestling, and although he was loyal to the company, it did not mean that he would only wrestle there for the rest of his career. Thanks to wrestlers like the Young Bucks and Cody Rhodes, it was now possible to make a living by wrestling outside WWE, something that could not be considered ten years back.

He clarified that he had not talked to anyone in Impact, but that did not mean he was refusing to visit the promotion.

With Impact hopeful of bringing him on according to Josh Mathews, (Also Read: Josh Mathews talks about Chris Jericho coming to Impact Wrestling) this may lead to Jericho later having a run with Impact if he gets a proper storyline to work with.

He finished up by saying that this was the first time that it was possible to wrestle outside the WWE bubble since back in 1999, when WCW had started their downward spiral.

What's next?

Still the IWGP Intercontinental Champion, Chris Jericho may not be coming back to WWE anytime soon. With the Cruise of Jericho coming up in October, he may make surprise appearances in Independent Promotions until then.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.