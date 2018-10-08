WWE/MMA News: Chris Jericho jests about beating Conor McGregor after UFC 229 loss

Chris Jericho (left) and Conor McGregor (center) have been engaged in a war of words since 2016

What's the story?

WWE veteran and current indie star Chris Jericho has seemingly continued his long-running war of words with former UFC Featherweight and Lightweight Champion Conor McGregor.

After McGregor's 4th Round submission loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229, Jericho hurled a verbal jab at McGregor.

A fan seemed to have probed Y2J as to whether the countless "Jerichoholics" around the world could possibly see him in the UFC, in response to which Jericho chose to take a shot at McGregor.

In case you didn't know...

Back in 2016, Conor McGregor took a shot at the entire WWE roster -- claiming that he'll slap the heads off of the current WWE talent pool.

McGregor also went on to disrespect John Cena, referring to the latter as a fat 40 year old failed Mr. Olympia competitor.

However, The Notorious One did subsequently state that he has a considerable amount of respect for WWE personalities such as Vince McMahon, Triple H and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

The heart of the matter

In response to Conor McGregor's statement whereby he claimed that he'd easily dispatch the entire WWE roster, Chris Jericho fired back at him -- with the Twitter exchange taking place back in 2016:

“Sorry pal no disrespect to u, but my fights are legit, unlike the fixed fights u have in @UFC. I’ll embarrass u,” said Jericho in the tweet.

Well, it was only a few hours back that a fan of Jericho asked him if we could likely see him in the UFC very soon, in response to which Jericho said:

“Why not! I could probably beat @TheNotoriousMMA at this point…”

What's next?

Chris Jericho is the reigning IWGP Intercontinental Champion, and continues to wrestle for NJPW as well as several other promotions all over the world.

Jericho is also open to returning to the WWE in the future, and continues to tease a comeback to the company -- especially given how his indie obligations aren't really set in stone as of this time.

On the other hand, after failing to dethrone UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229, Conor McGregor now find himself on the tough road back to MMA redemption in the months to come.

What do you make of Chris Jericho taking a shot at Conor McGregor? Do provide us your feedback in the comments section below.