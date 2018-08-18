Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
WWE News: Chris Jericho Originally Pitched An Incredible Cross-Promotional Match At SummerSlam

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
News
1.39K   //    18 Aug 2018, 16:59 IST

Chris Jericho wanted to bring the IWGP Championship to SummerSlam
Chris Jericho wanted to bring the IWGP Championship to SummerSlam

What's the story?

Chris Jericho has been working on the Independent Circuit over the past few months and won the IWGP Intercontinental Championship a few weeks ago, a title that he wanted to bring to WWE at SummerSlam.

In case you didn't know...

Jericho has been in the business long enough to know how it works by now and his recent Jericho Cruise shows just how much of a brain he has for the business. Over the years he has been the mastermind behind some of WWE's most entertaining moments, so it comes as no surprise that he wanted to make some history at this years SummerSlam.

Jericho won the IWGP Intercontinental Championship in a match against Tetsuya Naito back in June and is still in his first reign as Champion, a reign that he obviously wants to be memorable.

The heart of the matter

Chris Jericho recently revealed on an episode of Talk Is Jericho, that he pitched the idea of a cross-branded Intercontinental Champion vs Intercontinental Champion match at SummerSlam to some of the suits in WWE.

His idea was to face Seth Rollins and allow The Architect to win the match via disqualification, he also pitched the idea that he could fly in for the go-home episode of Raw to help build up the match but after garnering some interest from the idea at the pitching phase, he heard nothing back.

What's next?

Seth Rollins doesn't have the Intercontinental Championship anymore, but he could win it back at SummerSlam since he takes on Dolph Ziggler for the title that he lost a few months ago. If Rollins is able to win back his title then perhaps there is hope for this match to come into fruition in the future.

Should WWE have accepted Jericho's proposal? Have your say in the comments section below...

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
