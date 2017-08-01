WWE News: Chris Jericho provides statement on altercation with 'fan' in New York

Chris Jericho provides his side of the story.

As per reports from TMZ Sports, Chris Jericho has issued a statement regarding his night public altercation with a fan that transpired at Irving Plaza in New York City this past Friday night.

Jericho apologized for his behaviour and simultaneously criticised the rude fan for misbehaving with him.

Chris Jericho was involved in an incident with a fan on Friday after a David Z tribute event in NYC.

Popular musician David Z recently passed away after a bus accident, and Y2J was leaving the event after an appearance when his altercation with the fan took place.

As per video footage published by TMZ, Chris Jericho was seen shouting at the ‘pushy’ fan after the latter apparently provoked the WWE Superstar.

Y2J did, in fact, sign autographs and take photos with fans, but he stopped midway and left, following which the aforementioned fan interrupted Jericho and provoked him. This led to a row erupting between the former WWE Champion and the fan. Here is Chris Jericho's statement:

"David Z was a good friend of mine and I was mentally and emotionally shattered after paying tribute to him and essentially saying goodbye to him Friday night."

"I was not in a good state of mind at that time and instead of ignoring a pushy (aka rude) fan which is what I would usually do, I snapped. My apologies to all involved and God bless David Z."

Chris Jericho recently returned to the WWE after his tour with Fozzy and now performs on WWE’s SmackDown brand.

Chris Jericho has always been one of the most professional performers in the business- be it the pro-wrestling world or the music industry.

We, as fans, ought to give the athletes their space and privacy, and know our limits instead of carelessly invading someone’s space.

