WWE News: Chris Jericho set to return to WWE for Singapore and Japan tour

Chris Jericho's return is on the horizon.

25 Jun 2017

Jericho has been busy with his band, Fozzy since leaving the company back in May.

What’s the story?

Chris Jericho’s name has been added to the RAW International Tour dates starting from next week.

In case you didn’t know...

Jericho left the company in May after dropping the United States Title to Kevin Owens at an episode of SmackDown LIVE. Since then, the Ayatollah of Rock n’ Rolla has been busy touring with his rock band, Fozzy.

The heart of the matter

Y2J is scheduled to appear at next Week’s Raw International Tour on June 28th in Singapore and on June 30th and July 1st in Tokyo, Japan. He is advertised on the live event section on WWE’s official website

What’s next?

Jericho’s new album Judas Rising will keep him busy throughout 2017. However, he has shown a willingness to return to the WWE in his free time, and his most recent run with the company was nothing if not memorable.

Author’s take

Although Jericho’s return is only limited to 3 live event dates, the news is delightful for Y2J’s fans as well as his WWE co-workers. The man lights up every room he steps into, so it’s fair to say that the fans in Singapore and Tokyo are in for a huge treat.

It is highly unlikely that the former 9-time Intercontinental Champion will return for any RAW or SmackDown LIVE shows following his appearances on the aforementioned dates, but Y2J is known to deliver unexpected surprises from time to time, so there’s no telling what he will do next.

