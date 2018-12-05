WWE News: Chris Jericho reveals the big change he'll make during his next WWE run

Chris Jericho's next run may be very different

What's the story?

Before he moved away to make waves in NJPW, Chris Jericho had one of the best runs of his entire career. Fans were especially addicted to his catchphrases like 'Drink it in, man!' and 'You just made the list!'

Chris Jericho did not rule out the possibility of yet another WWE run during an interview with Drew Dalby. However, he did say that there would be a big change, next time around.

In case you didn't know...

There has been much speculation about where Chris Jericho will go next. He was also spotted with Impact Wrestling executives, all of whom are his good friends.

Jericho's band Fozzy has also made waves recently, owing to the success of their single- Judas. Jericho admitted during the course of the interview that he does not know where he will go next. He has not ruled out the possibility of yet another WWE run, at this point.

The heart of the matter

While Chris Jericho is not opposed to the idea of another WWE run, he will not bring back 'the list of Jericho'. Thanks to Wrestling Inc. for the quote:

Of course, WWE is WWE and I have a 20-year history there. I could walk in the door tomorrow and know exactly what to do to get a reaction. I'll tell you one thing: there won't be a list. It's done. I don't feel it anymore.

Jericho is very content with where he is in life, at this point. He said as much during the course of the interview:

The most exciting thing to me is that there's a lot of places guys can go to work. There's a lot of guys making big money outside of the WWE system because it wasn't like that for 20 years.

What's the story?

Chris Jericho may not be certain about where he'll end up next. But even if he does return to WWE, he'll be a big deal, even without the 'List of Jericho'. Jericho is one of the most innovative guys in the business and he'll always find a way to keep himself relevant.

Do you want to see Jericho return to WWE? Or are you guys happy with his current NJPW run?

