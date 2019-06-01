×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: Chris Jericho reveals WWE Superstars have called him after Jon Moxley podcast

Nishant Jayaram
ANALYST
News
244   //    01 Jun 2019, 09:36 IST

Image result for chris jericho laughing

What's the story?

Chris Jericho's most recent Talk is Jericho podcast featuring AEW's latest big-name signing Jon Moxley, has been one of the most talked about things in the pro wrestling world over the last week.

Moxley revealed a lot of things about how WWE and Vince McMahon works, not sparing the WWE Chairman. But it seems like he's not the only one who wants to dish the dirt on WWE as Jericho recently revealed that several current WWE Superstars have been contacting him.

In case you didn't know...

Jon Moxley made a surprise debut at AEW's Double or Nothing PPV, attacking Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega. Just days after the show, Moxley appeared on Chris Jericho's podcast where he dished the dirt on Vince McMahon and co.

Also Read: 11 astonishing WWE backstage secrets Jon Moxley revealed on Talk is Jericho

The heart of the matter

Speaking to ESPN, Jericho spoke about how WWE Superstars have been contacting him following the podcast with Jon Moxley.

"I have heard from a lot of people who are working there saying, 'I can't wait to do my version in X amount of months,'" said Jericho, referring to WWE Superstars who want to appear on his podcast after leaving the company.

Jericho revealed that what Moxley said is true about Vince McMahon: "It's something that if you work in the WWE system, you know it's true. It's part of the genius of Vince McMahon. It's what he thinks. Sometimes you agree, sometimes you don't. You heard all about it on Moxley's podcast. When you work for Vince, you have to do things his way."

"That's just the way it goes. I think that it's very eye-opening for people to hear just exactly how intricate those ideas and thoughts Vince has are. A lot of them are genius, a lot of them are weird, a lot of them are strange," said Jericho.

What's next?

Jericho will appear next at NJPW's Dominion 6.9 where he will face off against Kazuchika Okada on June 9, 2019.

Advertisement

Tags:
AEW (All Elite Wrestling) Chris Jericho Vince McMahon
Advertisement
11 astonishing WWE backstage secrets Jon Moxley revealed on Talk is Jericho
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Jon Moxley fka Dean Ambrose reveals how Vince McMahon reacted to him leaving
RELATED STORY
AEW News: Chris Jericho reveals how WWE's booking is helping All Elite Wrestling
RELATED STORY
AEW News: Jon Moxley fka Dean Ambrose reveals why he signed with All Elite Wrestling 
RELATED STORY
4 Biggest things Jon Moxley hated about WWE as revealed on Talk is Jericho 
RELATED STORY
AEW News: Jon Moxley reveals the story behind his Twitter video
RELATED STORY
5 options for Jon Moxley in All Elite Wrestling
RELATED STORY
5 perfect options for Jon Moxley after WWE
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Interesting details on how WWE perceived Jon Moxley before his exit
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Jox Moxley fka Dean Ambrose reveals when and why he decided to leave WWE
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us