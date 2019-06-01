WWE News: Chris Jericho reveals WWE Superstars have called him after Jon Moxley podcast

What's the story?

Chris Jericho's most recent Talk is Jericho podcast featuring AEW's latest big-name signing Jon Moxley, has been one of the most talked about things in the pro wrestling world over the last week.

Moxley revealed a lot of things about how WWE and Vince McMahon works, not sparing the WWE Chairman. But it seems like he's not the only one who wants to dish the dirt on WWE as Jericho recently revealed that several current WWE Superstars have been contacting him.

In case you didn't know...

Jon Moxley made a surprise debut at AEW's Double or Nothing PPV, attacking Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega. Just days after the show, Moxley appeared on Chris Jericho's podcast where he dished the dirt on Vince McMahon and co.

The heart of the matter

Speaking to ESPN, Jericho spoke about how WWE Superstars have been contacting him following the podcast with Jon Moxley.

"I have heard from a lot of people who are working there saying, 'I can't wait to do my version in X amount of months,'" said Jericho, referring to WWE Superstars who want to appear on his podcast after leaving the company.

Jericho revealed that what Moxley said is true about Vince McMahon: "It's something that if you work in the WWE system, you know it's true. It's part of the genius of Vince McMahon. It's what he thinks. Sometimes you agree, sometimes you don't. You heard all about it on Moxley's podcast. When you work for Vince, you have to do things his way."

"That's just the way it goes. I think that it's very eye-opening for people to hear just exactly how intricate those ideas and thoughts Vince has are. A lot of them are genius, a lot of them are weird, a lot of them are strange," said Jericho.

What's next?

Jericho will appear next at NJPW's Dominion 6.9 where he will face off against Kazuchika Okada on June 9, 2019.

