11 astonishing WWE backstage secrets Jon Moxley revealed on Talk is Jericho

Rohit Nath FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 25.19K // 29 May 2019, 16:29 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Jon Moxley went on a rant against WWE

“Your creative process sucks, change it” – Jon Moxley's message to Vince McMahon.

Jon Moxley appeared on Talk is Jericho in an episode called "The Emancipation of Jon Moxley". For over one and a half hours, Jon Moxley, fka Dean Ambrose went on a rant about his final WWE run and many of the frustrations that he had to deal with.

It was mostly creative frustrations but Moxley pulled no punches and was very blunt and brutal about the system in WWE and what caused him to ultimately call it a day. While he did thank WWE at first, his overall frustration was visible and he went into great detail to reveal what it was that irritated him at WWE.

From creative frustrations, backstage incidents and more, Moxley revealed all the backstage secrets that WWE didn't want you to know. It's already getting comparisons to the CM Punk-Colt Cabana podcast, albeit, there's no content that either Jericho or Moxley can get sued for.

Here is what you've been waiting for. Here's what Moxley revealed in his interview.

#11. When the seeds were planted in his head about leaving WWE

Dean Ambrose backstage before his final WWE appearance

Jon Moxley knew when he was going to leave WWE, but the doubt in his mind was planted while he was rehabbing in early 2018.

He said he loved watching live concerts when cycling during rehab, emphasising that he loves watching any guy or girl perform and do what they're good at. When watching these concerts, he saw these musicians playing how they wanted to play and how involved the audience was.

He realized that he never felt that way for a long time. He started watching all sorts of wrestling - New content, old content, ROH, Impact Wrestling, Japanese wrestling and more. He realized that he was excited to come back to wrestling but not excited to come back to WWE.

This was something Batista felt after his 2014 run. He loved wrestling but was sick of the WWE process.

1 / 11 NEXT