3 WWE superstars who don't want to go to AEW & 3 who do

What does AJ Styles think of AEW?

All Elite Wrestling's Double or Nothing show may have had an incredible impact on wrestling fans, but not many seem to understand the impact that it's had on talent as well. Not only did we see the likes of Xavier Woods, Sasha Banks, Bayley, etc. all tweeting in support of AEW, but Dustin Rhodes (fka Goldust), who had the match of his career at Double or Nothing, revealed that 30 WWE superstars messaged him after the show.

There's a clear realization as to what has happened, and the WWE locker room's eyes have been open. This isn't to say that every single star wants to jump, because that's simply not true. But for a good chunk of the locker room, there is definitely a sense of "the grass is greener on the other side".

The fallout of it all is yet to be seen, but we may be seeing the effects over the next year or two. Either way, here are three stars who don't want to leave WWE and three who want to go to AEW.

#3. Doesn't want to go - Shinsuke Nakamura

Shinsuke Nakamura has basically "clocked out"

Shinsuke Nakamura may be a surprising addition to this list given that he's been severely underutilized on the main roster. It's true that he never reached the heights that he hoped he would, but the reality of it is that he probably doesn't care about it all that much anymore.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter stated himself that Nakamura has basically "checked out" at this point. He's in his final years as a pro wrestler and is getting a bigger payout than most WWE superstars. Moreover, he's wrestling a far safer and more restricted style in WWE and he gets paid well for it. In a way, WWE is like his retirement fund.

He lives in Florida with his family, where he enjoys a good life and does what he loves the most - surfing.

