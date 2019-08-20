WWE News: Chris Jericho speaks out on why NXT is moving to USA Network

Chris Jericho

WWE likely moving NXT to USA Network

Reports surfaced today claiming WWE will be announcing tonight that NXT will be moving to USA Network in September. Reports are conflicting regarding the premiere date, with some claiming it to be September 18th and others quoting September 25th.

If the NXT move does indeed take place, WWE will be in direct competition with All Elite Wrestling, who will debut their new TNT show on October 2nd.

Chris Jericho comments on NXT to USA

AEW star Chris Jericho appeared on today's episode of Busted Open Radio, and during the interview, Jericho commented on NXT moving to USA Network.

"I think WWE is great but the point is, there is too much WWE as it is and by adding another two hours, that really dilutes their product, it dilutes their mindset, it dilutes their focus, it’s a reactionary move, done by a guy who wants to start a war when we don’t care if you want to start a war.

"That was never our intention. There’s no war for us. We’re just doing what we’re doing. Some people don’t like that and they’re reacting to it. And it just dilutes their own product. Do you remember in the 90s, Nitro would start at 7:57 and RAW started at 8, and the reason why they got that three minutes early is because we wanted our pyro to be before theirs.

"Who gives a crap? Who cares what the pyro is? What’s the show like? Don’t worry about what the other guy is doing, worry about your own stuff."

🚨EXCLUSIVE🚨 In the wake of #NXT's potential move to a live Wednesday night show on the USA Network, @IAmJericho tells @davidlagreca1 & @bullyray5150 that @AEWrestling is just doing their thing and not trying to start a war 👇 pic.twitter.com/OsR8lYMnC3 — SiriusXM Busted Open (@BustedOpenRadio) August 19, 2019

Chris Jericho is preparing for his main event match at All Elite Wrestling's All Out PPV, taking place over Labor Day weekend. At the event, Jericho will face Adam "Hangman" Page to crown the inaugural AEW Champion. Following the All Out PPV, Jericho will appear regularly on AEW TV on TNT.

