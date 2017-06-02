WWE News: Chris Jericho talks about when he knew it was time to end his run

Chris Jericho, who is currently on tour with Fozzy, talks about ending his most recent run with WWE.

by Riju Dasgupta News 02 Jun 2017, 15:45 IST

The legend says he knew when his time had to end

What’s the story?

In an interview with Uproxx magazine, Chris Jericho said that he knew it was time to end his most recent run with WWE when he had to turn babyface.

In case you didn’t know...

Chris Jericho has had one of the best careers in professional wrestling history. However, his recent run has been most remarkable. Chris Jericho redefined his character, getting terms like 'stupid idiot’ over with the crowd, in addition to the success of ‘the list’. While Jericho made his comeback as a babyface, he became a heel soon after. Following the ‘Festival of Friendship’ storyline, Jericho became one of the most popular babyfaces in WWE.

The heart of the matter

This is what Jericho had to say about having to work as a babyface in WWE:

“And like I said, for this one, I knew that it was time to go because you get to a certain level, then you turn babyface, and then that’s where you start having problems, because with the babyface you either win the title and you’re John Cena, or you start going down through the ranks. And that wouldn’t work for me, for this character, with the Jericho character. I’ve always been better as a heel. That’s my wheelhouse.”

He went on to say that the people would turn on him if he went babyface. He maintained that he had fun, but he also didn't want to deal with the hardcore fans and their contrarian opinions.

What's next?

Chris Jericho continues to tour with his band Fozzy, for the rest of the summer. His single ‘Judas’ was a runaway success and has garnered much praise, so Jericho will focus on that aspect of his life right now.

Author’s take

Chris Jericho is unfortunately right. WWE has had a torrid time booking babyfaces in the right manner recently. Just ask Seth Rollins about it. In 2017, the crowd cheers the heels and jeers the babyfaces in the company.

