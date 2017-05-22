WWE News: Chris Jericho was supposed to face Ryback at Wrestlemania 29

Jericho eventually squared off against Fandango at Wrestlemania 29.

by Roktim Rajpal News 22 May 2017, 09:30 IST

What’s the story?

In his soon-to-be-released book, Chris Jericho has stated that he was originally supposed to face Ryback at Wrestlemania 29 but Vince Mcmahon decided to put him in a match against Fandango instead.

The background

Jericho is undoubtedly one of the most celebrated names in the pro wrestling business today. He made his WWE debut in 1999 on an episode of Raw, interrupting a segment featuring The Rock and The Big Show. Thereafter, he went on to establish himself as one of the finest in-ring performers in the business. Moreover, in 2001, Y2J created history and became the first-ever Undisputed WWF Champion.

During his recently concluded stint with the WWE, Y2J formed an alliance with Kevin Owens and made an impact thanks to his heel act. However, this alliance did not last too long.

In February this year, Owens turned his back on Y2J and destroyed him after the ‘Festival of Friendship’. This led to a series of matches between them. Their feud eventually came to an end when Owens defeated Jericho on Smackdown Live and regained the US title which he had lost at Payback. After wrapping up this feud, Jericho left the company to tour the US with Fozzy.

The heart of the matter

Jericho added that he was upset about McMahon’s decision to scrap the Ryback bout, and decided to discuss the matter with The Undertaker who told him to do what the boss wanted. Besides this, he’s mentioned that McMahon gave him one of his biggest payoffs for performing at Wrestlemania 29.

What’s next?

Jericho is currently touring the United States with his band, Fozzy. One can most certainly expect him to return to WWE programming after wrapping up these commitments.

Author’s take

Jericho’s book—which is expected to hit stands this summer—is bound to create a buzz amongst fans. The WWE universe will be rather curious to know the finer details of Y2J’s successful career.