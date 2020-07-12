Chris Jericho wishes he got to wrestle Bret Hart and Owen Hart

Like many performers before him, Chris Jericho has matches that he wished he could have had in his career. Some could have been made possible when he was starting, but the stars never aligned.

On a live Chris Jericho Saturday Night Special, Jericho was asked which wrestlers he could have wrestled but never did. He said there were many, but he felt missed out on wrestling Bret Hart and Owen Hart.

Chris Jericho said that both Bret and Owen Hart were two heroes he wished he could wrestle, but couldn't for multiple reasons. Moreover, Owen Hart was a huge influence on Chris Jericho and that he was one of the reasons he got into the business. On Owen Hart, he said:

"When I first saw Stampede Wrestling, I know where Calgary is, I know I can get there. And that's where I want to train. That was why Owen Hart was such a big influence on me because I knew where he lived.

"When I started getting interested in going to the Hart Brothers pro wrestling camp, he was the guy that was kind of hot at the time. If I could just be like Owen Hart, wrestle Owen Hart, become Tag Team Partners with Owen Hart, that would be so cool. And I drew pictures of him, which you can see in the Dark Side of the Ring episode about him. But he was just the guy that really intrigued me. And I really wanted to work with him. And if you asked me when I left WCW to go to WWE, what my top 10 reasons were for leaving, probably number 10 or 9, not the main reason but one of the reasons was that I hopefully get a chance to wrestle Owen Hart and that never happened. "

Of course, Owen Hart passed away before Jericho got to WWE, but he remains a significant influence on him.

