WWE News - CM Punk gives his verdict on new heel faction

The former WWE Champion has heaped praise on this stable, and their manager, in particular.

CM Punk, who returned to WWE Backstage this week, seems to be a fan of this faction!

The Straight Edge is in love with the faction already

This week's WWE Backstage saw CM Punk return and talk about a lot of topics. Amongst them was the new heel faction that is working under the mentorship of Zelina Vega. The former WWE Champion seems to be a big fan of the group and the work done by their manager, in particular.

On this week's RAW, we saw US Champion Andrade, Angel Garza and Austin Theory create a huge impact and catch a lot of eyeballs with their performance. The trio are clearly gifted inside the ring and the presence of Vega as their mouthpiece clearly makes them a force to be reckoned with.

When quizzed about it, The Straight Edge Superstar said he loves Vega and the work she is doing with the group. Punk also said she can bring the forgotten art of being a valet back into the business.

He also said he loves the group as they seem like misfits as they do not seem like Superstars who could share a bond like some of the factions had in the years gone by. Punk called Vega as the nucleus of the group and wants to see a few more Superstars added into the mix.

You can see the entire video in the tweet below:

It will be interesting to see what storylines this new heel faction will have going forward. All of the three Superstars are incredible athletes inside the ring and have been compared with the legends of the business.

Theory is all set to face Aleister Black in a Money In The Bank Ladder Match qualifier next week. Andrade and Garza were originally set to face the Street Profits at WrestleMania 36 but an injury forced the US Champion to be replaced by the former Evolve Champion.

We could see Andrade get challenged by someone for his US title as he is expected to defend his championship at Money In The Bank.