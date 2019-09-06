WWE News: CM Punk reacts to Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch attending NFL game

Rollins, Lynch, and Punk

WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins and WWE Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch attended an NFL game tonight that was contested between the Chicago Bears and the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field in Chicago. The Chicago Bears posted a video of the couple on their official Twitter account, to which former WWE Superstar CM Punk responded by stating that they are on vacation.

Rollins and Lynch's dream run

2019 has been a dream year for both Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch. The duo won their respective Championship matches at WrestleMania 35, with Lynch becoming one of the first three women to headline a WrestleMania.

Rollins lost the Universal title at Extreme Rules when Brock Lesnar cashed in his Money In The Bank briefcase on him. The reign didn't last long though, as Rollins defeated Lesnar clean at SummerSlam 2019 to win back the title.

Lynch lost her SmackDown Live Women's title to Charlotte Flair at Money In The Bank, but still has the Raw title on her shoulder. The couple made their relationship official months ago, and are now engaged.

Punk knows what's up

The video that the Chicago Bears posted on their Twitter handle featured Lynch and Rollins, with the latter saying that it's Becky's first NFL game. The caption to the video stated: "What's up", addressed to Lynch and Rollins. CM Punk seemed to have noticed the post, as he responded to it with a light-hearted tweet, saying that the couple is on vacation. You can check out the tweet and Punk's response below:

Rollins is all set to pull double duty at the upcoming Clash of Champions PPV, where he'll defend the Raw Tag Team titles alongside Braun Strowman, and will later face his partner in a Universal title match. Lynch will face Sasha Banks in a match that the fans have been clamoring for a long while.

