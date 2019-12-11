WWE News: CM Punk reacts to Seth Rollins' heel turn on RAW

Rollins, AOP, and Punk

On this week's edition of Monday Night RAW, Seth Rollins targeted the WWE Universe in a scathing rant and turned heel by joining The Authors of Pain. On tonight's edition of WWE Backstage, CM Punk weighed in on Rollins aligning himself with AOP on RAW.

The WWE Backstage analyst stated that he will take the "wait and see" approach with the recent development involving The Beastslayer and The Authors of Pain. Punk added that he hopes the faction doesn't become another version of The Shield. Punk also said that Rollins works better as a villain.

CM Punk says he'll take the "wait and see approach" with Seth Rollins and AOP teaming up. Hopes it's not Shield 2.0. #WWEBackstage

It's no secret that Punk has been incredibly vocal about Seth Rollins on WWE Backstage. Punk's surprise appearance on the show a few weeks ago resulted in Rollins challenging him via a tweet. Punk later said that Rollins should simply stop tweeting. There were many who thought that this back and forth could possibly lead to a huge match somewhere down the line, preferably at WrestleMania 36 next year in Tampa Bay.

As of this moment, it's still not clear whether we will see Punk make a comeback as an in-ring performer. Rollins has finally turned heel again after not exactly being popular among the fans for the past few months. It would be interesting to see how his association with AOP plays out on RAW as we move ahead.