WWE News: Renee Young and Beth Phoenix want 2-time World Champion inducted into the 2020 Hall of Fame

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News 11 Dec 2019, 09:36 IST SHARE

Beth Phoenix and Renee Young both want Christian to be the next inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2020

WWE recently made waves by announcing nWo and Batista as inductees for the 2020 WWE Hall of Fame. The official Twitter handle of WWE on FOX posted a tweet soon after, asking fans their picks for the next inductee for next year's class.

WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix responded to the tweet and stated that she wants former World Champion Christian to be the one to get inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame next. The tweet garnered a reply from WWE Backstage host Renee Young, who was in agreement with the Hall of Famer. Check out the tweets below:

Also read: Randy Orton reveals why he isn't in a hurry to get into the Hall of Fame

Christian made his WWE TV debut at the Breakdown: In Your House PPV in 1998, and distracted Edge who was competing against Owen Hart. The duo later joined forces and competed in a long string of memorable tag team bouts. Christian also had a brief stint in Impact Wrestling in 2005-08 and came back to WWE in 2009. This run saw Christian winning the World Heavyweight Championship by defeating Alberto Del Rio at Extreme Rules 2011.