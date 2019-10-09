WWE News: Cody Rhodes comments on AEW chants at Hell In A Cell

Cody Rhodes reacts to AEW chants at Hell In A Cell

This past Sunday at WWE Hell In A Cell, the fans let out AEW chants after the finish to the main event featuring Seth Rollins and The Fiend. Cody Rhodes recently talked about the same on the Joe Cronin Show and stated that he was flattered by the chants.

AEW's arrival on the Pro Wrestling scene

All Elite Wrestling came into being a while ago and presented its first show called 'Double Or Nothing' on May 25. The show was a huge hit and Pro Wrestling fans couldn't have been happier. AEW is steadily getting recognition among the fans with each passing week and has recently debuted its weekly show named Dynamite, on TNT. The show saw former WWE Superstar Jack Swagger making his debut and aligning with AEW World Champion Chris Jericho.

Mere days later, fans got to witness a much-anticipated Hell In A Cell encounter between Seth Rollins and The Fiend at the namesake PPV. The match ended up disappointing the fans due to its controversial finish, which saw Rollins attacking The Fiend with a sledgehammer, and the match getting stopped. The show ended with fans chanting for AEW, among other things.

Cody responds to AEW chants at Hell In A Cell

While talking about the chants, Cody said that it was flattering to hear those chants.

So it was, it was flattering. I wouldn't be one to gloat about it only because I know that one of the guys in that match got concussed and this job ain't that easy, but nevertheless whenever we hear those chants, it's more validation that what we're doing and what we've been saying about this market existing, it's real.

