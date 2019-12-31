WWE News: Cody Rhodes' new manager says that 3-Time Tag Team Champion was a 'beast'

He was also a WCW World Champion

During a segment on The Arn Show, Conrad Thompson asked Arn Anderson if he had any stories about Ron Simmons as his backstage reputation was in high standing. And Anderson said that nobody messed with Ron Simmons.

Arn Anderson elaborated further and said:

"Ron Simmons was a beast....probably a beast to this day. I mean, his amateur collegiate football background...I think he was third in line for The Heisman and he was a defensive lineman for god sakes. That's how incredible he was. I've said before, I never felt so helpless than when Ron Simmons would shoot you in and hit you with a power slam. I felt like a baby in his arms."

Anderson also said that Simmons was so explosive and so powerful but he was also a gentleman. Anderson called Simmons "a real bada**" as he would never let people know he was there unless he wanted him to.

Ron Simmons was one of the hardest hitting men in the ring. He and LBJ (APA) were one of the toughest teams on the WWE Roster during the Attitude Era and when they hit somebody, the other wrestlers surely felt it the next day.

Arn Anderson's AEW role

It was also recently announced that Arn Anderson will serve as an on-screen manager role for Cody Rhodes. It'll be interesting to see how his role will unfold in AEW.