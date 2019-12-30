WWE Hall of Famer confirmed as Cody Rhodes' new manager in AEW

Dec 30, 2019

Cody Rhodes is set to be accompanied to ringside!

WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson is set to manage Cody Rhodes in AEW, as first reported by Sports Illustrated.

The American Nightmare had teased a huge change to his "in-ring presentation" a number of days ago, and now AEW have officially confirmed the news.

Cody Rhodes is set to introduce Arn Anderson as his new on-screen personal advisor this Wednesday on Dynamite, Sports Illustrated has learned.

In August, the All Out pay-per-view would see Arn Anderson come to Rhodes’s aid when The American Nightmare faced off against Shawn Spears, who's managed by a man Anderson knows very well in Tully Blanchard. Anderson would even deliver his trademark spinebuster to Spears.

Rhodes would also tweet out the press release shortly after the news was confirmed.

Meanwhile, off-screen, AEW EVP Cody revealed that his "biggest hope" for 2020 is to establish their top four pay-per-views - Full Gear, Revolution, Double or Nothing and All Out - as real destination events for their fans.

Rhodes will help AEW take its first steps in 2020 when he teams with his brother Dustin to take on The Lucha Bros on the New Year's Day episode of Dynamite.

