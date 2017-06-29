WWE News: Cody Rhodes says that he's making more money now than he did in the WWE

Cody's independent wrestling career has been "too sweet" for him so far.

Cody Rhodes has been having a successful career outside WWE

What’s the story?

Cody Rhodes, who recently became the Ring of Honor World Champion, made an appearance on the 28th June 2017 episode of Ring Rust Radio and spoke about several topics including his Ring of Honor tenure, his upcoming match against Okada, learning from John Cena and the Bullet Club.

Cody also stated that he was making more money now than he did in the WWE, with all his appearances and merchandise sales. The full podcast can be heard below:

In case you didn’t know...

Cody Rhodes is a former WWE Superstar who was signed up in 2006 and stayed with the company till 2016. Cody had left the WWE citing creative differences.

He would subsequently go on to wrestle extensively on the Independent circuit for promotions such as New Japan Pro Wrestling, Ring of Honor, EVOLVE and Pro Wrestling Guerrilla, among others and has since become a mainstay at both ROH and NJPW.

Cody is the current Ring of Honor World Champion and is also a part of New Japan Pro Wrestling's Bullet Club stable.

The heart of the matter

Cody Rhodes started things off by saying that he didn’t believe that faces or heels existed anymore and that character inclinations in professional wrestling are now more situational. He then said that he was the “antithesis” of the Ring of Honor brand.

About his match with Kazuchika Okada, Cody stated that he wanted to “upset” his critics and was looking forward to the match. He also talked about the success of his “American Nightmare” gimmick and said that its’ success was very humbling.

Cody then recalled the time when he used to “drive Cena around” and said that he learned a lot from John Cena, who was “cool and nice” to him. Cody said that he had “college-level” discussions about the financial aspects of professional wrestling with Cena, which helped him in the longer run.

Cody also talked about his roles as Derek Sampson on the TV series Arrow and said that he was hoping to have the character return to television.

Cody then spoke about the Bullet Club and said that the stable has given more to him than he has to them. He stated that he was very thankful to The Young Bucks for all that he has achieved with the Bullet Club and that he owed them a great deal. Cody revealed that he was making more money now than he was making in the WWE.

He was quoted as saying:

“The truth is, the Bullet Club has done more for me. I don't know why, that's the power of the Young Bucks, if that makes any sense. Me being able to piggyback off their watershed deal with Hot Topic and being able to be in stores, I honestly don't do it, but I should call them every morning and say thank you very much for making it so I'm making more money on my own schedule than I was with the biggest wrestling company in the world. ”

What’s next?

Cody Rhodes will next be taking on the IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada at NJPW’s G1 Special event on 1st July 2017. The two-day G1 Special is taking place at the Long Beach Convention and Entertainment Center in Long Beach, California.

The Champion vs. Champion match will have Okada’s IWGP Heavyweight Championship on the line.

Author’s take

Cody Rhodes’ rise to Superstardom after his departure from the WWE has truly been a delight to watch. He has taken every opportunity that has come his way on the Independent circuit and has made the most of it.

He is now the Ring of Honor World Champion and has a shot at the IWGP Heavyweight Championship. Things couldn’t possibly have gone better for The American Nightmare and the hard work, dedication and commitment to the art of professional wrestling that he has put in is admirable.

Dusty Rhodes must be proud!

