WWE News: Controversial Superstar open to WWE return

Will Triple H get him back?

What’s the story?

Alberto Del Rio's WWE exit was a highly talked about topic in 2016 and the way things ended, it looks like there was no way back for the Mexican star. However, he has now confirmed that Triple H has accepted his apology and that he is open to a return to WWE.

In case you didn’t know…

Del Rio was first fired in 2014 for assaulting a backstage staff (WWE Social Media Manager) by Triple H. The Mexican star confirmed that he was shocked at the sacking as it was 'not that big of an incident'.

However, he did make a comeback very soon after WWE offered him a new deal. He was reportedly offered big pushes and ideas but everything stalled as the WWE Universe was not pleased.

His relationship with Paige made things worse as the management was not happy with it. Finally, in 2016, he asked for his release and left for Impact Wrestling.

The heart of the matter

Speaking to Contralona TV, Del Rio confirmed that he had apologized to Triple H for the things he said in public about him. He also confirmed that he is open to a return to WWE.

He said,

Returning to WWE before retiring is not a question of whether they want to or I want to return. Neither I hope nor want to return nor do they expect me to return or want me to return. But the two of us have had approaches, especially to make the peace, which opens the door to the fact that before I hang up my boots I can have some last matches in WWE. I clarify it: neither they beg me, nor I beg them. It’s just that the door is open for a future. [H/T WrestleZone]

What’s next?

While Del Rio might be open to a return, Triple H and WWE might just not consider it.

