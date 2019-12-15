WWE News: Corey Graves blasts fans following Twitter exchange with NJPW star

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News 15 Dec 2019, 10:05 IST SHARE

Corey Graves

WWE SmackDown Live announcer Corey Graves recently took a slight jibe at former WWE Superstar KENTA on Twitter, and the latter responded by indicating that he doesn't even know who Graves is. Graves' tweet resulted in fans coming in droves and berating him on his Twitter timeline.

Graves has now posted a rant on Twitter, targeting the fans who slammed him for the KENTA tweet. Graves stated that KENTA is his friend in real life, and that the fans who attacked him over this are the "dumbest human beings on the planet". Check out Graves' profanity-filled tweet HERE.

Also read: Becky Lynch shares chilling story of how she and Charlotte Flair nearly died in an accident

KENTA currently wrestlers for NJPW. He was a WWE mainstay for the past four years or so, and spent the first three years of his tenure in NXT. He was later sent up to the main roster, on 205 Live. KENTA was released from his WWE contract earlier this year, and he made his NJPW debut soon after.

Graves, on the other hand, has been getting into controversies lately, one after the other. He was recently slammed by fans for his negative comments that were directed towards NXT commentator Mauro Ranallo during NXT TakeOver: War Games 2019.