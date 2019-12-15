WWE News: Corey Graves reveals why he didn't respond to Mauro Ranallo on Twitter

Corey Graves took a lot of heat on social media for disrespecting Mauro Ranallo

It seems like Corey Graves' has had enough of the fans calling him out on Twitter on a regular basis. Graves recently got into a Twitter exchange with NJPW star KENTA, when he took a jibe at the former WWE Superstar. Fans didn't take this lightly and bashed Graves' on Twitter. Graves responded with a rant, and he certainly doesn't seem to be in a forgiving mood.

Things didn't end here, as a fan posted a gif and said that Corey didn't respond this fast to Mauro Ranallo. Graves responded to the fan and asked why would he reply to Mauro on Twitter if he isn't even on the social media site. Check out the tweets below:

Why would I respond on Twitter to someone who isn’t on Twitter? — Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) December 15, 2019

During NXT TakeOver: WarGames 2019, Graves made a tweet that seemed to be directed towards NXT announcer Mauro Ranallo. Soon after the tweet was made, Ranallo deleted his Twitter account, and fans slammed Graves for targeting him. Graves later apologized to Ranallo on his "After The Bell" podcast. Ranallo made his return to NXT following a short absence and received a standing ovation by the fans in attendance.