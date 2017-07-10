WWE News: Crowd chants 'Thank you Joe' after Great Balls of Fire goes off air

The WWE Universe was gushing with admiration for the Samoan Submission Machine.

by Riju Dasgupta News 10 Jul 2017, 11:20 IST

It was a hard fought match and the crowd showed their appreciation for the intense contest

What's the story?

Samoa Joe took on Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at the recent Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view and came up short after a hard fought contest. We bring you an update about what happened when the cameras stopped rolling.

"Thank You Joe" were the changs after the GBOF PPV went off-air.#WWEGBOF pic.twitter.com/zylmjHKtyl — A Wrestling Fan (@AWrestlingFan0) July 10, 2017

In case you didn't know...

Samoa Joe won a Fatal 5-Way match at Extreme Rules to become the Number 1 contender for the Universal Championship held by Brock Lesnar, in his first title defence since he captured the championship. In the weeks leading up to the pay-per-view, he seemed like a genuine threat to The Beast Incarnate, choking him out and his advocate too.

While he got the early offence in at the big pay-per-view match, Lesnar retaliated with a string of suplexes and the big F5. This was one of Lesnar’s better matches in recent memory, and the crowd got their money’s worth, for a change with regard to the top prize.

The heart of the matter

A tweet indicates that when the cameras stopped rolling, the crowd chanted in appreciation of Joe, a familiar figure to most wrestling fans from his time at TNA, ROH, and even NXT, even though he’s relatively new on the main roster. The crowd expressed their gratitude for a full-time performer, who gives it his all, every time he steps into the ring.

What’s next?

It is likely that Lesnar will move on to a new opponent for Summerslam, and while we have heard conflicting reports, it is likely to be either Braun Strowman or his arch nemesis and rival Roman Reigns. There was also a rumour that surfaced recently that Joe will not lose his push even after his loss at Great Balls of Fire, and if so, it is heartening news to hear.

Author’s note

Samoa Joe is a known, celebrated, and respected figure in the world of professional wrestling. We are just as proud of him as the audience at the pay-per-view was, considering the rough road he's travelled thus far. We hope he does hold the title someday soon.

