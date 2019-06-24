×
WWE News: Cruiserweight Title match at Stomping Grounds 2019 praised by top champion

Brandon Ewing
ANALYST
News
331   //    24 Jun 2019, 05:50 IST

Gulak was crowned as the new Cruiserweight champion at Stomping Gro
Gulak was crowned as the new Cruiserweight champion at Stomping Grounds

What's the story?

Tonight, we witnessed a great WWE Cruiserweight Championship match that featured the high flying, exhilarating action that we come to know and expect from the stars of 205 Live.

As the dust settled, we saw a new champion crowned as Gulak took the title away from Tony Nese.

The match caught the attention of one of the WWE's biggest Superstars at the moment, Seth Rollins.

In case you didn't know...

The stars of 205 Live, Drew Gulak, Tony Nese and Akira Tozawa were the opening match on tonight's kickoff show for WWE Stomping Grounds.

All three men put on a wrestling clinic and a top performance! The roster is usually underrated by the WWE Universe and not giving the spotlight these incredible athletes deserve.


However, one major WWE Superstar had to take to a moment to give these guys a big round of applause.

The heart of the matter

WWE Universal Champion, Seth Rollins, took a quick moment of his time to give a huge shoutout to the new WWE Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak, Akira Tozawa and Tony Nese for their performance tonight on the kickoff show. Here is what the champion had to say.

Rollins is a class act all the way. It is great to see one of the biggest WWE Superstars on the main roster give the performers of 205 Live a big pat on the back.

What's Next:

With Gulak as the new WWE Cruiserweight Champion, we will likely see a rematch involving Tony Nese coming up in the very near future.

Akira Tozawa put on a great showing and excited the fans with his in-ring style and fast paced strong style. Looking forward to seeing these three men to carry on the feud for the WWE Cruiserweight Title.

As always continue to follow us here at Sportskeeda for all the latest wrestling news, updates and results! Click here for our Live Updates from WWE Stomping Grounds!

Tags:
WWE Stomping Grounds Seth Rollins Drew Gulak WWE Universal Championship WWE Cruiserweight Championship
