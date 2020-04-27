WWE have had to stage shows at their Performance Center

Current NXT Tag Team Champion Pete Dunne has stated that this time of lockdown is a "good trial for an off-season" in professional wrestling, in conversation with Sportskeeda contributor, TalkSPORT's Alex McCarthy.

The former WWE United Kingdom Champion was speaking on McCarthy's hugely successful radio show talkWRESTLING, of which Sportskeeda writers Stephanie Chase and myself have been guests on.

Shortly after The Bruiserweight's appearance on the show, McCarthy took to Twitter to confirm Dunne's statement, which you can see below.

Pete Dunne tells talkWRESTLING that this time of lockdown is a 'good trial for an offseason' in pro wrestling for many like himself who can't work.



There's definitely an argument for it. — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) April 26, 2020

Dunne is one of two current NXT champions who are currently unable to defend their championships due to being stranded in the UK, where professional wrestling is entirely on hold.

Dunne, though, has fortunately been allowed to hold onto his NXT Tag Team Championships after William Regal said he had an important decision to make, which resulted in Timothy Thatcher debuting on NXT to partner with Dunne's fellow Broserweight Matt Riddle to defend Dunne's championship in his absence.

One man who wasn't so fortunate was Jordan Devlin, whose Cruiserweight Championship is now subject to a tournament which will determine a new interim champion while Devlin is unable to defend.