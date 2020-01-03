WWE News: Daniel Bryan talks CM Punk returning, wrestling Bray Wyatt and more.

CM Punk (left) posing with the WWE Title against Daniel Bryan

At the 2019 Survivor Series pay-per-view, Daniel Bryan came agonizingly close to winning the WWE Universal Championship by outlasting 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt. Despite a valiant effort however, Bryan came up just short in his effort to capture his first Universal Title.

Bryan was recently involved in a Q&A session on Cerrito Live during which he commented on the possibility of an eco-friendly Universal Championship, wrestling Bray Wyatt under the red lights, and also spoke about a possible in-ring return for CM Punk.

Daniel Bryan on wrestling 'The Fiend' under the red light

While interacting in his Q&A session on Cerrito Live, Daniel Bryan was asked about him possibly introducing an eco-friendly Universal Championship if he ever wins the title down the line. The former WWE Champion responded by stating yes and also claimed that wrestling 'The Fiend' under his red light was super distracting.

Bryan was further asked about the possibility of CM Punk returning to the wrestling ring, to which he said that he hopes that the 'Second City Saint' does return to in-ring competition as he believes that there should've always been a WrestleMania match between Punk and himself. (H/T: Wrestling Inc)

"I always say it's always so enticing to come back, as much as you don't want to. I would hope yes and also - in the back of my mind and even after he left - I always had this thing where it just seemed to me there should have always been a WrestleMania match between CM Punk and Daniel Bryan."

Bryan further claimed that he is also disappointed in the fact that people never had the chance of witnessing a match between him and Punk on The Grandest Stage of Them All:

"Now at this point, he may be past that and I know he's not big on people putting his name out there and saying, 'Oh, I wanna do this.' That's not where I'm coming from with this at all. But just in the back of my head I'm disappointed that we never got a CM Punk-Daniel Bryan WrestleMania match."

Will we see CM Punk return to the wrestling ring?

In 2019, we witnessed the stunning return of CM Punk to a WWE platform, as he joined the WWE Backstage Team for FOX, however, a return to in-ring competition could very well be unlikely at this point. This is the WWE though, so never say never.