WWE News: Daniel Bryan defends Brie Bella amidst the backlash from Liv Morgan incident

Greg Bush FOLLOW ANALYST News 50 // 02 Oct 2018, 05:30 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Daniel Bryan wants to remind the WWE Universe that accidents happen in wrestling.

What's the story?

Last week, an unfortunate mistake resulted in Liv Morgan suffering a concussion. Since then, Brie Bella has been the target of harassment and verbal attacks from wrestling fans around the globe. Her co-workers have come to her defense since then, but now Daniel Bryan has decided to address the situation.

In case you didn't know...

Two weeks ago, The Riott Squad attacked Natalya and Ronda Rousey before the Bella Twins made the save, setting up a 6-woman tag team match for the September 24 edition of Monday Night RAW. Ruby Riott, Sarah Logan, and Liv Morgan faced off against Nikkie & Brie Bella and Natalya.

During the bout, Brie set Liv up for Daniel Bryan's Yes Kicks. The spot started out fine, but eventually, Brie would accidentally land two kicks on the face of Liv, almost knocking her out cold in the process. Brie immediately went for the pin, but Liv kicked out. With some help from Brie, Liv was able to make it to her corner. Aside from one other moment in the match, Liv Morgan was out of the match completely after her concussion.

Brie Bella immediately received harsh criticism from the WWE Universe after this match. Many fans demanded some kind of response from the WWE, and others questioned why she hadn't been more careful. Many in the wrestling world came to the defense of Brie. Corey Graves, for example, got in a heated debate with a friend of his on Twitter.

The heart of the matter

After being targeted for a week by angry fans, Daniel Bryan defended Brie Bella, stating that "accidents happen."

I am proud of how strong my wife is. After accidentally injuring Liv Morgan last week, the first time Bri’s ever hurt another performer, she’s been subject to a constant barrage of social media attacks. Almost every wrestler has accidentally hurt someone... — Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) October 1, 2018

Bryan went on to remind fans that even he has accidentally injured opponents in the past. The former WWE Champion discussed hit matches with Randy Orton and Nigel McGuinness, where he left them both with a concussion.

but rarely do you see this kind of hate when it happens. For example,

I concussed Randy Orton in 2012 after hitting him with what was supposed to be a chair to the back. Unfortunately part of the side hit him in the back of the head, and he was forced to miss a PPV... — Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) October 1, 2018

In 2009 in our last match against each other, I concussed Nigel McGuinness after doing a dive into him in the crowd, where his head hit the floor. And there are others... — Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) October 1, 2018

Bryan even said that he had recently botched the Yes Kicks. According to him, two weeks ago, he accidentally kicked Andrade "Cien" Almas in the face, completely taking the blame for the spot.

As for the Yes kicks, two weeks ago I accidentally kicked Andrade directly in the head due to a miscommunication on my part. I feel fortunate that he was ok, because there are few feelings worse than hurting someone... — Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) October 1, 2018

Bryan would go on to say that he never received the backlash that Brie has received from the fans. "Nobody was harder on her than she was on herself," he said. Bryan finally ended his comments by thanking those who have both supported Brie and Liv after last Monday.

Despite all of that, never did I receive the backlash Bri did this week. With all the negative things said about my wife, nobody was harder on her than she was on herself... — Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) October 1, 2018

Thank you to the many people who reached out to support her, both publicly and privately. We all wish Liv Morgan a speedy recovery. #EndCyberbullying — Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) October 1, 2018

What's next?

Brie Bella will get a chance at redemption when she joins Nikki and Ronda Rousey to face off against the Riott Squad this Saturday at WWE Super Show-Down. Daniel Bryan also has a match at the event, facing off against The Miz in an attempt to receive a shot at the WWE Championship.

Have Daniel Bryan's comments made you reconsider your opinions on Brie Bella? Let us know in the comments!

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com