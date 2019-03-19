WWE News: Daniel Bryan is the reason behind top 32-year-old Superstar's push

Daniel Bryan

What's the story?

A former writer for WWE, Kazeem Famuyide was a guest on The Wrasslerap Podcast recently and talked about a variety of topics, including how Daniel Bryan was indirectly the main reason behind Mustafa Ali getting the call-up and subsequent push to the moon.

Kazeem Famuyide, better known as Kaz, left WWE this year in February.

In case you didn't know...

Mustafa Ali made his debut for WWE as part of the first Cruiserweight Classic tournament, where he was knocked out in the very first round. However, that was far from the end of this talented Superstar's career in WWE.

Ali was part of the 205 Live roster, and worked his way up the ranks of the purple brand till he was labeled The Heart and Soul of 205 Live.

Mustafa Ali had his big moment when he faced Cedric Alexander for the Cruiserweight Championship at Wrestlemania 34, which he could not win, unfortunately.

Mustafa Ali made his main roster debut on SmackDown Live straight away interjected into the main event scene as he started a program with WWE Champion Daniel Bryan. While this decision to put a cruiserweight on the main roster shocked many fans, Ali has nothing but delivered.

The heart of the matter

Here is what Kaz revealed was the reason for Mustafa Ali's call-up:

People would come and sit in creative sometimes. I will tell you one story. I was still pretty new.

He did it in jest, but he meant it. You know what I’m saying. We were sitting in the writers room. Daniel Bryan storms down the hallway and he is walking. He kicks the door open and he is like “HEY! We need a hot young babyface RIGHT NOW!” and I was like “huh?” He was like “The biggest babyface you have is pushing 40 years old. How is this going to work?” He came in joking but he was deadass. In a round about way I think that’s how we got to Mustafa Ali.

(H/T Credit: Bodyslam.net)

He further stated that Ali was the perfect choice for being a babyface as he could sell agony, and that is something Vince McMahon loves.

What's next?

Daniel Bryan will most likely be defending his WWE Championship at Wrestlemania against Kofi Kingston.

