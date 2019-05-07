WWE News: Daniel Bryan makes his return on Monday Night RAW

The Planet's Champion has returned

Last week, Roman Reigns stated that he was going to show up on Monday Night Raw. Though the WWE stated that, contractually, he was stuck on SmackDown Live, the Big Dog said he had unfinished business and would be there regardless of his contractual obligations.

Vince McMahon opened tonight's edition of Raw but was quickly interrupted by the former Universal Champion. Reigns has been butting head with McMahon for weeks now. Since the Superstar Shake-Up where the Chairman introduced Elias as the biggest draft pick in the brand split history, Reigns has been feuding with the entire McMahon family, clearly feeling a little slighted by McMahon's announcement.

Tonight, he decided to interrupt McMahon. However, before he could get his message across, the former WWE Champion Daniel Bryan appeared.

Daniel Bryan hasn't been seen on WWE television since WrestleMania 35, where he lost his WWE Championship to Kofi Kingston. It was reported that the Planet's Champion had been injured, and considering his past history and the nearly two-month-long absence, it didn't take long for fans to begin fearing the worst.

WILD CARD RULE?! @VinceMcMahon just had an epiphany...



What if he allowed 3 Superstars from #SDLive to head to #RAW and vice versa on a regular basis? pic.twitter.com/Ws2NBTzpM4 — WWE (@WWE) May 7, 2019

Thankfully, though, Bryan showed up on RAW tonight ready to throw down. Bryan was also interrupted by the new WWE Champion, Kofi Kingston. Bryan changed targets immediately, claiming that, just like Reigns, Kingston was not an ideal champion for the WWE Universe.

He said that no one could take the "pancake throwing" superstar seriously, and the only reason that it took him eleven years to get to the top was because he was a complete joke.

With Bryan back and ready for competition, the WWE Championship picture has gotten interesting. Kingston is set to defend the belt against Kevin Owens at Money in the Bank, but with the G.O.A.T. returning, a wrench has been thrown into those plans.

In fact, Kingston will defend the championship against Bryan tonight in a WrestleMania Rematch.